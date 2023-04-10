More Options

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Twitter praises du Plessis' power-packed carnage sending Maxwell into awe

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Faf Du Plessis smashed a 115 meter six against LSG

It is always a beautiful sight to watch when the batters play a brilliant stroke right from the middle of the bat and clear the boundary ropes. However, Faf du Plessis took it up a notch when he smashed a ball from Ravi Bishnoi out of the stadium and mesmerised his batting partner Glenn Maxwell.

In the game against Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore have managed to get to a good start losing only a single wicket on a total of 146 runs by the end of 16 overs. Virat Kohli scored a sensational half-century for the team before returning to the pavilion. After his departure, Faf du Plessis switched the gears and started playing with aggressive intent. His knock included a massive 115 meters hit which grabbed all the limelight. 

Ravi Bishnoi was bowling the 15th over of the innings with an aim to bamboozle the opposition batter with his spin and take a wicket. Du Plessis was facing the fourth ball of the over and Bishnoi bowled a delivery back of a length. The South African batter hung back and slammed it over long-on. Also, the shot sailed miles away and landed on the roof of the stadium almost clearing the park. His partner at the other end, Glenn Maxwell was also stunned after witnessing the incident. 

Twitter users were equally impressed and they flooded the social media platform with their reaction after such a massive hit. 

