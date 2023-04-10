IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Twitter praises du Plessis' power-packed carnage sending Maxwell into awe

Ravi Bishnoi was bowling the 15th over of the innings with an aim to bamboozle the opposition batter with his spin and take a wicket. Du Plessis was facing the fourth ball of the over and Bishnoi bowled a delivery back of a length. The South African batter hung back and slammed it over long-on. Also, the shot sailed miles away and landed on the roof of the stadium almost clearing the park. His partner at the other end, Glenn Maxwell was also stunned after witnessing the incident.