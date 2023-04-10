IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Kohli answers Wood's fiery pace with classy wristwork

Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 15 of the IPL 2023. After being invited to bat first, Virat Kohli has set the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on fire with his brilliant strokeplay. Mark Wood was coming into the contest after taking eight wickets and when skipper KL Rahul handed him the ball in the sixth over, LSG were hoping for a breakthrough from him. However, Virat Kohli showcased some supreme hitting skills smashing a maximum which sent the spectators in awe.