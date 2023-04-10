More Options

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Kohli answers Wood's fiery pace with classy wristwork

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Virat Kohli smaacked a six over deep midwicket against Mark Wood

Usually, batters often find it difficult to face some of the fastest pacers in world cricket but Virat Kohli displayed that he is an exception. When he was up against Mark Wood in the fixture against LSG, Kohli displayed his supreme batting skills hitting an elegant six using his wrists.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 15 of the IPL 2023. After being invited to bat first, Virat Kohli has set the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on fire with his brilliant strokeplay. Mark Wood was coming into the contest after taking eight wickets and when skipper KL Rahul handed him the ball in the sixth over, LSG were hoping for a breakthrough from him. However, Virat Kohli showcased some supreme hitting skills smashing a maximum which sent the spectators in awe. 

Wood was bowling the sixth over of the innings and Kohli started his counterattack against the bowler’s fiery pace with a boundary on the second ball. However, the carnage didn’t stop there and the best was yet to come on the next ball. Wood bowled a short of length on the next delivery and the RCB batter pulled out his trademark shot. 

He whacked it over deep midwicket with classy wristwork and earned six runs from the stroke. It was a mesmerizing sight to watch Kohli smack a gracious shot and social media users praised the Indian ace batter on Twitter.

Bang Bang

True

He made wood look ordinary

Quality

Special

Undisputed

He owns him

Mark wood

He didn't care

The proud owner

