IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Twitter trolls Ayush Badoni as his goof up converts innovative six into wicket

Badoni was facing the penultimate over from Wayne Parnell and he tried to be innovative on the fourth delivery of the over. The South African seamer bowled a full-length delivery on his legs and the batter shuffled across the stumps. After waking across the sticks, Badoni got a ramp on the ball and it sailed over fine leg for a six. It was a sweet moment for RCB camp but turned into a bitter one after a few seconds.