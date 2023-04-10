IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Twitter trolls Ayush Badoni as his goof up converts innovative six into wicket
Ayush Badoni shatted his own stumps with the willow|
IPL)
With the need of scoring runs at a rapid pace in white ball cricket, batters attempt to find new ways to score runs. Ayush Badoni pulled off such an act against RCB while trying to play a scoop but messed it up by getting out via hit wicket despite the ball sailing over the fine leg for a six.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring thriller. The batters from both sides produced some magnificent strokes and Ayush Badoni also joined the party in the second innings scoring 30 runs. He smashed 30 runs from 24 balls and looked threatening before he shot himself in the foot.
Badoni was facing the penultimate over from Wayne Parnell and he tried to be innovative on the fourth delivery of the over. The South African seamer bowled a full-length delivery on his legs and the batter shuffled across the stumps. After waking across the sticks, Badoni got a ramp on the ball and it sailed over fine leg for a six. It was a sweet moment for RCB camp but turned into a bitter one after a few seconds.
After completing his shot, Badoni dragged his bat onto the stumps. Twitterati noticed the incident and the batter faced a lot of criticism as a result.
