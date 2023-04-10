IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS | Who said what ft. Shikhar Dhawan & Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram was in chat with the reporters at post-match conference,|
(IPL)
SRH registered their first victory of IPL 2023 by beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Match 14 of the ongoing edition on Sunday. Rahul Tripathi’s unbeaten 48-ball 74 played a pivotal role in the successful run chase, while Shikhar Dhawan’s fighting 66-ball 99 not out was lauded by many as well.
Punjab Kings finally endured a defeat in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they were outclassed comprehensively by Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting Shikhar Dhawan almost single-handedly helped the Punjab-based franchise to post 143/9, which eventually was not enough to defend, courtesy of Rahul Tripathi’s excellent 48-ball 74, ably assisted by Aiden Markram, who remained not out on 37 off 21 balls.
Despite the defeat, Dhawan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his lone battle. Notably, Sam Curran’s 15-ball 23 was the second-best score for Punjab while the rest could not even cross 10.
... Of course it was disappointing [seeing wickets keep falling] but the way we thought the wicket was going to play, it was playing differently. It was seaming and sometimes keeping low. But that's a learning process for my batting unit and that's fine. When the water is still, you can see through it. Better to be still and see the game. I'm very very grateful for 99 because I never thought I'd reach there so I'm very happy.
Markam, who had the first victory under his captaincy in the competition, remarked they always had belief in Rahul Tripathi, who struggled to get going in the opening two outings this year.
... Hopefully it's the start of a great competition for him. [Tripathi's innings and partnership] We all know his ability and he showed it once again tonight. He's always a couple of balls away from doing something special. That's all we keep telling him, is to express himself because he's got all the shots. He got a feel of the wicket and he made it count for us and was there at the end. Hats off to him, it was a great knock.
Mayank Markande, who replaced Adil Rashid in the lineup, also played his part for SRH. His excellent figures of 4-0-15-4 proved clinical later on in SRH's thumping victory.
Very happy to get an opportunity. My role is to take wickets in the middle overs. I bowled slowly and fortunately got the wickets. With the impact rule, you should always be prepared. The talks with Adil Rashid has helped me. During the red-ball season, I worked hard with Aavishkar Salvi. I rate this performance very high, happy to contribute.