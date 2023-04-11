More Options

IPL 2023, DC vs MI | Twitter consoles SKY for feeling guilty after witnessing his own fielding disappointment

IPL 2023, DC vs MI | Twitter consoles SKY for feeling guilty after witnessing his own fielding disappointment

538

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Suryakumar Yadav dropped a simple catch to give lifeline to Axar Patel

|

(IPL)

It is always a painful sight for a cricketer to see his teammate’s poor fielding but the feeling becomes worse when he witnesses his own poor showing on the field. Suryakumar Yadav experienced the same kind of pain when he watched a replay of his own fielding blooper in the dugout.

Just when it appeared that Delhi Capitals will score at a sluggish pace after half their team was back in the hut, Axar Patel boosted the innings and started playing with aggressive intent. While David Warner was playing the anchor role from the other end, Axar scored 54 runs to help the team post a total of 172. However, Suryakumar Yadav had an opportunity in the 17th over to stop the batter’s carnage but he let it slip through his hands. He not only dropped the catch but injured himself in the process and also awarded six runs to the opposition. Axar went on to complete his fifty and smack some more hits. 

The impact of the incident didn’t fade away but it gave a feeling of guilt to the Indian batter in the second innings. Suryakumar watched footage of his dropped catch in the dugout and was irritated for not matching up to his own fielding standards. Twitteratis also felt sorry for the Indian cricketer and expressed their emotions on social media. 

Surya not happy with himself

The moment!

Injury concern

Sad

Thankfully

Not good

True that

correct

LOL

He is fine

Things could've ended better

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all