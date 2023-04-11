IPL 2023, DC vs MI | Twitter consoles SKY for feeling guilty after witnessing his own fielding disappointment

Just when it appeared that Delhi Capitals will score at a sluggish pace after half their team was back in the hut, Axar Patel boosted the innings and started playing with aggressive intent. While David Warner was playing the anchor role from the other end, Axar scored 54 runs to help the team post a total of 172. However, Suryakumar Yadav had an opportunity in the 17th over to stop the batter’s carnage but he let it slip through his hands. He not only dropped the catch but injured himself in the process and also awarded six runs to the opposition. Axar went on to complete his fifty and smack some more hits.