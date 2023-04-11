IPL 2023, DC vs MI | Twitter consoles SKY for feeling guilty after witnessing his own fielding disappointment
Suryakumar Yadav dropped a simple catch to give lifeline to Axar Patel|
(IPL)
It is always a painful sight for a cricketer to see his teammate’s poor fielding but the feeling becomes worse when he witnesses his own poor showing on the field. Suryakumar Yadav experienced the same kind of pain when he watched a replay of his own fielding blooper in the dugout.
Just when it appeared that Delhi Capitals will score at a sluggish pace after half their team was back in the hut, Axar Patel boosted the innings and started playing with aggressive intent. While David Warner was playing the anchor role from the other end, Axar scored 54 runs to help the team post a total of 172. However, Suryakumar Yadav had an opportunity in the 17th over to stop the batter’s carnage but he let it slip through his hands. He not only dropped the catch but injured himself in the process and also awarded six runs to the opposition. Axar went on to complete his fifty and smack some more hits.
The impact of the incident didn’t fade away but it gave a feeling of guilt to the Indian batter in the second innings. Suryakumar watched footage of his dropped catch in the dugout and was irritated for not matching up to his own fielding standards. Twitteratis also felt sorry for the Indian cricketer and expressed their emotions on social media.
SKY got injured after he dropped Axar Patel’s catch 🤯— Ak Waiyed (@WaiyedAk4852) April 11, 2023
The worst thing is everyone are disappointed for catch drop but no one cared for Surya Very Sad🥲 https://t.co/b0eSE9c3kw— 𝙇𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙒𝙤𝙡𝙛 (@Leeladhar_Offl) April 11, 2023
Suryakumar yadav is alright 🤞❤️#TATAIPL2023 #MIvsDC #axarpatel— Shashwat Dubey (@shashwathehe) April 11, 2023
😢 #IPL2023 #DCvsMI #suryakumar pic.twitter.com/5nFQZDsggJ— Dr. Cric Point (@drcricpoint) April 11, 2023
Will be funny if Suryakumar Yadav starts batting well after getting hit on the head #DCvsMI— Amol Joshi (@amalezishi) April 11, 2023
Feel for Suryakumar Yadav nothing going right for him in the last 1 month. #DCvsMI— Jaanhavi Mahendru (@JaanhaviJM) April 11, 2023
Suryakumar Yadav Current Situation :#MIvsDC #MIvDC #DCvsMI #DCvMI #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/UogKOrbGNe— OM (@L0NE_W0LF_07) April 11, 2023
I really hope our superstar is fine. That was a nasty hit. Surya will come back stronger 💪. #SuryakumarYadav #suryakumar #IPL23 #IPL #MIvsDC— Aditya Jha (@AdityaJ49988705) April 11, 2023
Suryakumar Yadav INJURED? MI Star Hurt While Attempting To Take Catch Of Axar Patel #MIvsDC #suryakumar #injured #Mumbaiindinas #RohitSharma𓃵 #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/N0mydTYHmd— Neon (@Neon45939659) April 11, 2023