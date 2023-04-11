IPL 2023, DC vs MI | Twitter in splits after Powell refuses to go off air without showcasing Caribbean swag
Rovman Powell was involved in a hilarious interaction with commentators|
(IPL)
West Indian cricketers are known for being brute hitters of the ball but Rovman Powell displayed in an IPL fixture that it is not the only expertise they possess. Powell was plugged in with a mike by the broadcaster and his hilarious interaction with the commentators made everyone smile.
It has been an easy task for the Mumbai Indians while chasing the target of 173 as they are poised at 92/1 at the end of 10 overs. David Warner and Axar Patel batted brilliantly for DC while ‘hitman’ Rohit Sharma was on fire for Mumbai Indians. While the viewers were enjoying Rohit’s fluent shots, Rovman Powell switched on his skills of doing standup comedy during his chat with the commentators.
Powell joined the interaction with the commentators in the second over and he revealed during the conversation that DC were looking to restrict the opposition during powerplay and their spinners will play a crucial role after that. However, the interaction took an interesting turn when the sound engineer entered the ground asking Powell for the mic assuming that the conversation has ended. However, he refused to hand over the mic saying that the over hasn’t concluded yet and the interaction is not over.
His antics made the commentators Harsha Bhogle and Anjum Chopra laugh and they were heard chuckling throughout the conversation. Harsha went on to say that Powell has played the role of expert commentator. Twitteratis also enjoyed these hilarious scenes and expressed their sentiments.
Rovman you beauty!
April 11, 2023
Pure comedian
Rovman Powell 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 11, 2023
LOL!
Rovman Powell neck chain sounding like ghungroo when he's moving— ayush (@LetsGoRohit) April 11, 2023
Best
Rovman Powell on the mic 👌🏽 #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/YjrBDXKlCD— Rafi 🇵🇸 (@Liqu0st) April 11, 2023
Just hilarious
That conversation between the commentators and Rovman Powell was simply hilarious 😂. What a guy ! #DCvsMI— Aakzxii (@aakzxii) April 11, 2023
LOL
no context rovman powell pic.twitter.com/kJp3DXmNqd— v (@ffsjaddu) April 11, 2023
Can't stop laughing
Rovman Powell 😂😂👌🏾— Leonard (@lenh0ff) April 11, 2023
True that
I can hear the voice of Rovman Powell 24x7, hilarious moment b/w him & Harsha... literally gave me vintage Harsha vibes— Shoaib Niazi 💜 (@ShoaibNiaziUN) April 11, 2023
Correct
Rovman Powell's voice is funny man. Combined with the Jamaican accent. His pitch 😂😂, like he wants to cry.— Rodney Unbearable* (@officialrodneyk) April 11, 2023
Best commentary
Not yet Not yet! It’s middle of the over man😭 - Rovman Powell mannn🤣— ْ (@shiv0037) April 11, 2023