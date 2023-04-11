IPL 2023, DC vs MI | Twitter reacts as Lalit Yadav faces Warner's wrath for clumsy running between wickets
David Warner scored half-century against MI|
(IPL)
An unfortunate incident against the run of play can often disturb a batter who is looking solid at the crease and such was the case with David Warner. He was almost on verge of getting run out due to clumsy running from his batting partner and that resulted in the world witnessing his angry mode.
Delhi Capitals are up against Mumbai Indians and David Warner has been the protagonist for the former so far in the game. By the end of 13 overs, DC had scored 103/5 and Warner was playing on a score of 46 runs. Although the left-handed Australian batter was playing a solid knock, the wickets were failing from the other end. However, one incident in the 12th over might have changed the course of the innings and that left Warner fuming in anger.
Cameron Green was bowling the 12th over and Warner was on strike to face the third delivery of the over. It was a ball bowled on full length outside off from Green and the batter attempted to loft it over mid-off. However, Warner had mistimed the stroke but Piyush Chwla who was stationed at the position was slightly late in his leap.
Notably, it wasn’t the only opportunity for MI to dismiss Warner. There was also a mix-up between the Australian opener and Lalit Yadav while running between the wickets. Warner started running for a single while his batting partner kept looking at the ball. Lalit realised it late that Warner had set off for a single and completed it in the end. However, Warner was very angry after the incident and expressed it with his actions.
Twitterati noticed the incident and flooded the social media platform with their reactions.
Warner dropped
April 11, 2023
Drama
Big Drama: David Warner gets angry on Lalit Yadav for not running on his call after drop catch by Piyush Chawla. #DavidWarner #MIvsDC #DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/Q4Vvkt4frI— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 11, 2023
Gonna regret
David Warner Catch Dropped.— CricKom (@Deepans23952324) April 11, 2023
Angry Warner
hi Padri you are very wrong to be angry Warner is right to be angry#pathri #ipl #IPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema— Arun Prasath (@ArunPra58458143) April 11, 2023
LOL
#MIvsDC— Bruce Wayne (@GothamSaviourMe) April 11, 2023
.
Aag lage Delhi Capitals ki basti mein, David Warner apni masti mein🙂 pic.twitter.com/w7DFdEhDaY
Let's see
Did this catch be something special for David Warner in this macth #starsport ##JioCinema #TATAIPL2023 #MIvsDC— Raunak (@Raunak782984) April 11, 2023
True that
This delhi capitals team wouldn't cross 100 if we remove david Warner— Hitesh (@hitesh10_01) April 11, 2023
Don't think so!
Warner abused Lalit 😡— Ravi Kiran (@crravikiran) April 11, 2023
Yup he deserved it!
Lalit deserved that bashing from Warner tbh. Fucker didn't want to get run out despite running towards the non-danger end and now he's clean bowled lol 🤣🤣🤣— Honey bee (@BeeBaby_07) April 11, 2023
Terrible!
Piyush was never catching that. Lalit cunt tried his best to sell warner down the river. Terrible! Now run from ganguly’s whip— సెలూన్ సత్తిబాబు (@saloonsathibabu) April 11, 2023