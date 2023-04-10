More Options

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Twitter trolls Dinesh Karthik's run out miss with MS Dhoni comparisons

Dinesh Karthik's fumble in the end helped LSG secure a victory

MS Dhoni is one of the legends in the cricket world and the current crop of wicketkeepers are often compared to him due to his extraordinary glovework. Dinesh Karthik drew a lot of criticism as he fumbled a match-tying opportunity and his blunder was compared to Dhoni’s legendary World Cup runout.

The contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants turned out to be one of the most enthralling encounters in IPL history. The game went down to the wire with LSG needing a single run from the last ball. Harshal Patel, bowling the last over, narrowly missed the stumps with a slower ball but Dinesh Karthik’s sloppy glovework behind the wickets drew a lot of criticism. 

Avesh Khan was facing the last ball with the pressure of taking the team beyond the finishing line. Harshal bowled a full delivery outside off to him and the batter missed the ball completely. However, Ravi Bishnoi sprinted from the other end as Dinesh Karthik had an easy take behind the stumps. It looked like the wicketkeeper could orchestrate a runout but LSG were destined to win thanks to Karthik’s blunder. 

Despite collecting the ball cleanly, Karthik fumbled it and let the batters sneak an easy single. His error reminded fans of Dhoni’s legendary run out, from the Super 10 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2016, where the Indian legend inflicted the now famous run-out to eliminate Bangladesh by just one run. 

