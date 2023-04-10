IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Twitter trolls Dinesh Karthik's run out miss with MS Dhoni comparisons

Avesh Khan was facing the last ball with the pressure of taking the team beyond the finishing line. Harshal bowled a full delivery outside off to him and the batter missed the ball completely. However, Ravi Bishnoi sprinted from the other end as Dinesh Karthik had an easy take behind the stumps. It looked like the wicketkeeper could orchestrate a runout but LSG were destined to win thanks to Karthik’s blunder.