IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG | Who said what ft. Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis

Unbelievable. This is the Chinnaswamy, the only venue where so many last-ball finishes are possible. From the position we were in, to end up winning it is superb. We had to go hard and the ball swung early, and they got 2-3 wickets to put the pressure on us. The only reason we got two points today is for the way the lower order batted. Not ideal for me, I want to score more runs and get the strike rate up as well.

KL Rahul