IPL 2023 | Twitter gets divided over fiery Gambhir’s finger-on-lips celebration towards Chinnaswamy crowd

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Gautam Gambhir and K Gowtham hugging after LSG's victory over RCB.

Players and support staff often fail to control their emotions if their side emerge victorious on the field in dramatic ways. Even at 41, Gautam Gambhir, one of India’s all-time aggressive players on the field, failed to hold himself back when LSG clinched a last-ball thriller against RCB on Monday.

Whenever sitting at the dugout as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir, more often than not, seemed to have a poker face. However, on Monday, the scenario changed completely when his side ended up winning a tense high-scoring thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) in Match 15 of IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. They survived intense drama and chaotic final over, where Harshal Patel tried to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-strikers’ end when one run was required off the final delivery. 

However, the RCB bowler missed dislodging the bail in his bowling stride, and then a fumble from Dinesh Karthik helped Avesh Khan and Bishnoi to complete a bye run. With that, they chased down a humongous 213-run target with just one wicket to spare. This was only the second time in IPL’s history that a team won a contest off the last ball with just one wicket remaining. The crowd witnessed the same when Sunrisers Hyderabad met Mumbai Indians back in 2018.

Unsurprisingly, LSG support staff and players were elated to script a memorable victory in that manner, but Gautam Gambhir took all the limelight from them by celebrating wildly. Firstly, moments after completing the bye run, he slammed the table and stood up with expressive emotions all around his face, and then, after shaking hands with RCB players, including Virat Kohli, he went on to bring out ‘finger-in-lips’ celebration to silence the home fans at Chinnaswamy. 

Seeing this, netizens share opinions on social media with different viewpoints. While some believe cricket needs such aggressive-minded personalities to keep the competitiveness going, others believe that it was a stupid gesture by Gambhir which was absolutely unnecessary.

