IPL 2023 | Twitter gets divided over fiery Gambhir’s finger-on-lips celebration towards Chinnaswamy crowd

Whenever sitting at the dugout as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir, more often than not, seemed to have a poker face. However, on Monday, the scenario changed completely when his side ended up winning a tense high-scoring thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) in Match 15 of IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. They survived intense drama and chaotic final over, where Harshal Patel tried to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-strikers’ end when one run was required off the final delivery.