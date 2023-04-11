IPL 2023 | Twitter gets divided over fiery Gambhir’s finger-on-lips celebration towards Chinnaswamy crowd
Gautam Gambhir and K Gowtham hugging after LSG's victory over RCB.|
(IPL)
Players and support staff often fail to control their emotions if their side emerge victorious on the field in dramatic ways. Even at 41, Gautam Gambhir, one of India’s all-time aggressive players on the field, failed to hold himself back when LSG clinched a last-ball thriller against RCB on Monday.
Whenever sitting at the dugout as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir, more often than not, seemed to have a poker face. However, on Monday, the scenario changed completely when his side ended up winning a tense high-scoring thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) in Match 15 of IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. They survived intense drama and chaotic final over, where Harshal Patel tried to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-strikers’ end when one run was required off the final delivery.
However, the RCB bowler missed dislodging the bail in his bowling stride, and then a fumble from Dinesh Karthik helped Avesh Khan and Bishnoi to complete a bye run. With that, they chased down a humongous 213-run target with just one wicket to spare. This was only the second time in IPL’s history that a team won a contest off the last ball with just one wicket remaining. The crowd witnessed the same when Sunrisers Hyderabad met Mumbai Indians back in 2018.
Unsurprisingly, LSG support staff and players were elated to script a memorable victory in that manner, but Gautam Gambhir took all the limelight from them by celebrating wildly. Firstly, moments after completing the bye run, he slammed the table and stood up with expressive emotions all around his face, and then, after shaking hands with RCB players, including Virat Kohli, he went on to bring out ‘finger-in-lips’ celebration to silence the home fans at Chinnaswamy.
Seeing this, netizens share opinions on social media with different viewpoints. While some believe cricket needs such aggressive-minded personalities to keep the competitiveness going, others believe that it was a stupid gesture by Gambhir which was absolutely unnecessary.
Gambhir owns that Bratt chokli pic.twitter.com/IXfFTdktCT— Sameer💤 (@catchsameer05) April 10, 2023
#RCBvsLSG— 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) April 10, 2023
Gautam Gambhir to the Chinnaswamy crowd after the match.pic.twitter.com/PrGOrB1Uny
Ladies & gentlemen, this is how you...𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘 𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐃 😌— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 10, 2023
#RCBvLSG 🤣— Sameer💤 (@catchsameer05) April 10, 2023
Flirting. Harassment pic.twitter.com/gMOBR6S7JO
Yesterday's #RCBvLSG match had every drama perfect for Cricket Twitter; Virat's batting, Faf & Maxwell going berserk, failure of KL Rahul, Pooran beating the 0 streak, Stoinis's heroics, a thrilling finish, a mankad controversy & the topping - Gambhir benstoking RCB fans.— Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) April 11, 2023
Times have changed but Virat owned by Gambhir is still the same even after 10 years.— Jyran (@Jyran45) April 10, 2023
Gautam Gambhir on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FkSSJ9qgBA
The handshake after the game between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli 🤝#RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/u5fywwbO3t— Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) April 10, 2023
Virat Kohli's aggression— Em!N€nt [email protected]$t (@Insane__Emi) April 11, 2023
Vs other players. Vs Gambhir pic.twitter.com/vFZT9Yjp5M
Shouldn't behave like this
Gautam Gambhir and Avesh Khan shouldn't have behaved like this just because it's Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni team. You have won by luck! LSG won't make any difference if its a part of IPL or not but RCB is a brand. #RCBvLSG— પાર્થ ™ (@Parth_Dil_Se) April 11, 2023
Gautam Gambhir to the Chinnaswamy crowd after the match. Dear @GautamGambhir and LSG you may hate Virat Kohli but have you seen any of your fans coming to stadium to support your team . First bring your fans to the stadium so that you can hear #LSG chant. Then show your attitude pic.twitter.com/uRlYAW5nVf— Sonupatel A L (@sonupatel_a_l) April 11, 2023