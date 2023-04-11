More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma powers MI to six-wicket win over DC in thrilling contest

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets

After suffering two defeats in a row in the IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians have managed their revival with a six-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals. Rohit Sharma lead the run chase with a knock of 65 runs from 45 balls while Tilak Varma made a crucial contribution of 41 runs with the willow.

Mumbai Indians would have heaved a sigh of relief when they ended up as winners after being involved in a close contest against Delhi Capitals. The team registered their first win of the tournament while DC continued their disappointing show. MI invited DC to bowl first and their bowlers picked continuous wickets while David Warner fought a lone battle from one end. Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla picked three wickets each while Axar Patel’s fireworks in the end, helped DC post a total of 172. 

MI were in control of the chase but they were on verge of losing their grip as the game boiled down to the last over. Rohit Sharma scored 65 runs from 45 balls while Tilak Varma played a knock of 41 runs from 29 balls. However, both batters departed in the last five overs and that opened up the opportunity of bouncing back for DC. Anrich Nortje bowled a brilliant last over but brilliant running between the wickets from Tim David and Cameron Green ensured a six-wicket win for the visitors. 

