IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma powers MI to six-wicket win over DC in thrilling contest
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets|
(IPL)
After suffering two defeats in a row in the IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians have managed their revival with a six-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals. Rohit Sharma lead the run chase with a knock of 65 runs from 45 balls while Tilak Varma made a crucial contribution of 41 runs with the willow.
Mumbai Indians would have heaved a sigh of relief when they ended up as winners after being involved in a close contest against Delhi Capitals. The team registered their first win of the tournament while DC continued their disappointing show. MI invited DC to bowl first and their bowlers picked continuous wickets while David Warner fought a lone battle from one end. Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla picked three wickets each while Axar Patel’s fireworks in the end, helped DC post a total of 172.
MI were in control of the chase but they were on verge of losing their grip as the game boiled down to the last over. Rohit Sharma scored 65 runs from 45 balls while Tilak Varma played a knock of 41 runs from 29 balls. However, both batters departed in the last five overs and that opened up the opportunity of bouncing back for DC. Anrich Nortje bowled a brilliant last over but brilliant running between the wickets from Tim David and Cameron Green ensured a six-wicket win for the visitors.
What a catch!
April 11, 2023
The best league
Hattrick of Thrillers in IPL 🤯— Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 11, 2023
Best cricket league in the world for a reason 👑#MIvsDC | #DCvMI | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/cweGuWVLgc
Yup
When Rohit Sharma plays well, his fan sleeps well !! 😴😴#MIvsDC ll #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/SmZ4n2uk3n— VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) April 11, 2023
It did matter today!
#DCvMI— Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) April 11, 2023
Dive matters pic.twitter.com/ICCJMMcGYd
What a day
What Captain What— VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) April 11, 2023
Rohit Batsman Rohit
Sharma said Sharma did today
that day
Man of his words. A true leader 🔥✨#MIvsDC ll #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/0mdUFCkf1Y
Victory
We won 😍#DCvMI pic.twitter.com/DX06ZNALol— Saurabh Shukla (@MakeJokeOf) April 11, 2023
What to say!
Tim David dives in league games but a certain someone cannot even dive in a World Cup semifinal.#DCvMI #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/VPFEGqWCDz— asmit (@GunhaonKaDevta) April 11, 2023
Banger
Incredible Premier League…Impactful Premier League. It was Tim David-the Impact Player for #MI and Mukesh Kumar-The Impact Player for #DC. Three thrillers in three days. Loving it totally 🫶🤗 #TataIPL #DCvMI— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2023
Beauty
Ro And Pull Shot 🤤— Mumbai Indians TN (@MumbaiIndiansTN) April 11, 2023
Never Ending Love Story #OneFamily #DCvMI @mipaltan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/PXdTra8pQv
Nail-bitter
Yet another nail biting game! What a last over from @AnrichNortje02 but the Aussie duo held their nerves!! Good to see Hitman @ImRo45 get some runs!! Finally a win for @mipaltan #DCvMI— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 11, 2023