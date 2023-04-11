IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma powers MI to six-wicket win over DC in thrilling contest

MI were in control of the chase but they were on verge of losing their grip as the game boiled down to the last over. Rohit Sharma scored 65 runs from 45 balls while Tilak Varma played a knock of 41 runs from 29 balls. However, both batters departed in the last five overs and that opened up the opportunity of bouncing back for DC. Anrich Nortje bowled a brilliant last over but brilliant running between the wickets from Tim David and Cameron Green ensured a six-wicket win for the visitors.