IPL 2023, CSK vs RR | Twitter praises Dhoni special as he sends Zampa back to pavilion with backhand flick

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

MS Dhoni executed a brilliant runout in the end

MS Dhoni is one of the legendary figures in the cricket world and he never stops sending spectators into awe with magnificent glovework behind the stumps. The wicketkeeper-batter added one more to the list of his memorable actions on the field dismissing Adam Zampa with a flick of a hand.

Rajasthan Royals’ batters displayed some brilliant strokeplay in the first innings posting a total of 175/8 and it was a treat for the viewers. However, just like a delicious meal, that ends with a tasty dessert, MS Dhoni decided to sign off the innings with a memorable action that will send the spectators into awe. 

It was the final ball of the 20th over and Adam Zampa decided to switch on his adventurous mode attempting to play a scoop a slower ball from Tushar Deshpande. The ball sailed straight into the hands of Maheesh Theekshana but the spinner dropped a sitter. The batters then decided to go for the second run after completing a single but the Sri Lankan cricketer was quick to throw the ball toward MS Dhoni. 

The former Indian captain then collected the ball and pulled off one of his special moves by aiming the stumps with a backhand flick. Twitteratis were impressed with his act and lauded him on social media. 

How many times he has done this?

What a player he is!

>

That;s MSD for you!

Just MSD things!

He is never wrong on his judgement!

Great oe on great day!

That will go viral now!

True!

Bulls eye!

Why fear when Dhoni here!

