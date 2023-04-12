IPL 2023, CSK vs RR | Twitter praises Dhoni special as he sends Zampa back to pavilion with backhand flick
MS Dhoni executed a brilliant runout in the end|
(IPL)
MS Dhoni is one of the legendary figures in the cricket world and he never stops sending spectators into awe with magnificent glovework behind the stumps. The wicketkeeper-batter added one more to the list of his memorable actions on the field dismissing Adam Zampa with a flick of a hand.
Rajasthan Royals’ batters displayed some brilliant strokeplay in the first innings posting a total of 175/8 and it was a treat for the viewers. However, just like a delicious meal, that ends with a tasty dessert, MS Dhoni decided to sign off the innings with a memorable action that will send the spectators into awe.
It was the final ball of the 20th over and Adam Zampa decided to switch on his adventurous mode attempting to play a scoop a slower ball from Tushar Deshpande. The ball sailed straight into the hands of Maheesh Theekshana but the spinner dropped a sitter. The batters then decided to go for the second run after completing a single but the Sri Lankan cricketer was quick to throw the ball toward MS Dhoni.
The former Indian captain then collected the ball and pulled off one of his special moves by aiming the stumps with a backhand flick. Twitteratis were impressed with his act and lauded him on social media.
How many times he has done this?
April 12, 2023
What a player he is!
Dhoni with a run out 🤩 pic.twitter.com/f6i7XTCHOg— Abhishek (@Abhi_Kohli123) April 12, 2023
That;s MSD for you!
I have never seen a wicketkeeper like MS Dhoni.— ` (@rahulmsd_91) April 12, 2023
THE GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CPvHWszS0y
Just MSD things!
Theekshana Dropped it but STUMPING BY MS DHONI is What I have waited for Long Time 😩❤️ #CSKvsRR #Dhoni #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/jHwblxYBEO— Raja Gurjar (@Raja_Gurjar921) April 12, 2023
He is never wrong on his judgement!
Only Dhoni things 🎯💛 #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/sEdrzZpZ8E— Vɪᴊᴀʏ (@na_Vijay12) April 12, 2023
Great oe on great day!
Dhoni knows who's real GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Aw2g1pSS0K— 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐡 . (@IconicRishabh) April 12, 2023
That will go viral now!
@StarSportsTel e Match lo dhoni batting vasthundha chudalani all over India wait chesthundhi— GADDAM ARAVIND (Nani) (@ARAVIND62646) April 12, 2023
True!
Dhoni Lekapothey CSk ni evadu dekithadu— Akshay(AK) (@AkshayMBAK) April 12, 2023
Bulls eye!
Last ball, that stumping by Thala MS Dhoni 💛💛💛💛.....💛 Loading #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/x9KrkvvyzC— Dhaneesh Ram 🇮🇳 (@dhaneeshram_) April 12, 2023
Why fear when Dhoni here!
#CSKvsRRTheekshana Dropped it but STUMPING BY MS DHONI is What I have waited for Long Time 😩❤️ #CSKvsRR #Dhoni200match pic.twitter.com/xPB8d2jFTu— @Being istiyak (@Isteyak76845237) April 12, 2023