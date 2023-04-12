IPL 2023, CSK vs RR | Twitter reacts as Chepauk crowd cheers Rahane's vengeance against home boy Ashwin
Ajinkya Rahane scored 31 runs against RR in the IPL 2023|
(IPL)
Ravichandran Ashwin is one the smartest cricketers around the globe and very few give it back when he applies different strategies and techniques to dismiss the batters. Thus, the Chepauk crowd found it spectacular when Ajinkya Rahane sought his vengeance against the off-spinner.
While chasing a target of 176 runs against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings had crossed the 60-run mark by the end of eight overs. CSK have a difficult task ahead of them as they will have to chase a decent total while facing a bowling unit including quality spinners. It has been an intense game so far but one moment during the sixth over of the second innings thrilled the fans the most.
Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling the sixth over and he decided to adopt different tactics to disturb the concentration of the batter. While bowling the second ball, he aborted his follow through midway after seeing Rahane charging down the wicket. However, the rivalry didn’t just stop there as Rahane responded in a manner Ashwin wouldn’t have expected.
A few moments later, local boy Ashwin got ready to bowl the delivery but this time it was the batter’s turn. Rahane decided to move away and abort the delivery. That got the crowd going and they cheered for the veteran Indian batter who was up against the local lad. The Twitterati also expressed their sentiments after Ashwin was treated in the same manner he has treated his opponent.
Home boy tastes his own medicine at home!
April 12, 2023
If you are bad I'm your dad!
Ashwin and rahane me kaleshh pic.twitter.com/1oMcReJH5K— Aditya Verma 🇮🇳 (@Adityaverma_12) April 12, 2023
Rahane be like: Tera b**p hein mein!😂😂
Rahane did absolutely no wrong there . Ashwin has a habit of doing this regularly— Rinku Singh Devotee (@SoftsignalSrini) April 12, 2023
OP rahane bhai!
Rahane king hai bhai ab pelega wo 😬— Saiyaara!✨ (@BeingKushSharma) April 12, 2023
Take that now!
Rahane did an Ashwin on Ashwin😂 #CSKvsRR— Anirudh (@OffDrive_) April 12, 2023
Rahane did lit!😂
Rutu didn't dominate Ashwin in that innings though, in fact had a very low SR against him.— ; (@AIH183no) April 12, 2023
Rahane's response was way better 😂
Hopefully nothing serious has happened!
Rahane did what Pollard would have done 👍 https://t.co/umNQ793CiJ— Transition Time (@Anonymized3V) April 12, 2023
Hold mah beer boi!!
Rahane really said "if you're bad, I'm your Dad" to ashwin here. love this😂🔥 #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/wJ1nDu1d4M— 😾 (@vinxi_) April 12, 2023
That's how you react on it!
Rahane counter ashwin 🤣— W (@wowkool2021) April 12, 2023
Rahane won it!
Great battle this.— Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) April 12, 2023
Rahane vs Ashwin. #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/6Emg7V5Rhx
Ashwin gets it!
Ashwin tried to Rahane gave— ' (@ashMSDIAN7) April 12, 2023
Play mind it back with Games attitude + 6 next
ball 😎 pic.twitter.com/vgw0pnPDcE