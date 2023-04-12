IPL 2023, CSK vs RR | Twitter reacts as dad's army celebrates Dhoni's captaincy milestone with guard of honour

Chennai Super Kings are up against Rajasthan Royals in match no. 17 at the Chepauk. However, even before the commencement of the game, it became special as MS Dhoni was set to achieve a historic record in terms of captaincy. He became the only captain to lead an IPL side for 200 matches turning a league game into a milestone fixture. Also, he is way ahead in terms of captaining most matches in IPL with 214 games as captain to his name while Rohit Sharma is second in the list with 146 fixtures. Thus, to pay tribute to his special achievement, his teammates displayed a brilliant gesture.