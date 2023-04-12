More Options

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR | Twitter reacts as dad's army celebrates Dhoni's captaincy milestone with guard of honour

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR | Twitter reacts as dad's army celebrates Dhoni's captaincy milestone with guard of honour

36

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

CSK players gave guard of honour to MS Dhoni

|

(IPL)

Captaincy is one of the most difficult jobs to pull off in the cricketing world and doing it for a longer period requires a lot of temperament. However, MS Dhoni managed to pull off such a daunting task in the game against RR captaining CSK for the 200th time, and received a guard of honour for it.

Chennai Super Kings are up against Rajasthan Royals in match no. 17 at the Chepauk. However, even before the commencement of the game, it became special as MS Dhoni was set to achieve a historic record in terms of captaincy. He became the only captain to lead an IPL side for 200 matches turning a league game into a milestone fixture. Also, he is way ahead in terms of captaining most matches in IPL with 214 games as captain to his name while Rohit Sharma is second in the list with 146 fixtures. Thus, to pay tribute to his special achievement, his teammates displayed a brilliant gesture. 

Just when CSK walked into the ground, the players decided to make it a special fixture for Dhoni with their act. Near the boundary ropes, they paid guard of honor to the former Indian skipper and their act won the hearts of many netizens.

If someone ask what isGOAT show them MS DHONI!

Yes! Only Dhoni things!

It takes so much courage to be a part of 200 club as a single captain for so long to one single team!

Crowd goes mad!

Dhoni will do some magic to remember this night!

Yes for sure!

Thala Dhoni for a reason!

Hahaha! 

You forgo to write it as Thala Dhoni!

He's such an inspiration to many out there!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all