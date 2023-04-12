IPL 2023, CSK vs RR | Twitter reacts as dad's army celebrates Dhoni's captaincy milestone with guard of honour
CSK players gave guard of honour to MS Dhoni|
(IPL)
Captaincy is one of the most difficult jobs to pull off in the cricketing world and doing it for a longer period requires a lot of temperament. However, MS Dhoni managed to pull off such a daunting task in the game against RR captaining CSK for the 200th time, and received a guard of honour for it.
Chennai Super Kings are up against Rajasthan Royals in match no. 17 at the Chepauk. However, even before the commencement of the game, it became special as MS Dhoni was set to achieve a historic record in terms of captaincy. He became the only captain to lead an IPL side for 200 matches turning a league game into a milestone fixture. Also, he is way ahead in terms of captaining most matches in IPL with 214 games as captain to his name while Rohit Sharma is second in the list with 146 fixtures. Thus, to pay tribute to his special achievement, his teammates displayed a brilliant gesture.
Just when CSK walked into the ground, the players decided to make it a special fixture for Dhoni with their act. Near the boundary ropes, they paid guard of honor to the former Indian skipper and their act won the hearts of many netizens.
If someone ask what isGOAT show them MS DHONI!
G.O.A.T for a reason😌🙇🫂#MSDhoni𓃵 #Dhoni200 #CSKvsRR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/P19iBan7dp— Creative_Prabhakar (@aparichitudu173) April 12, 2023
Yes! Only Dhoni things!
Ms Dhoni is the only cricketer who played 200 matches as a captain !#CskvsRR pic.twitter.com/iSuIVqsvgV— ᴍʀ.ᴠɪʟʟᴀ..!🖤 (@TuJoMilaa) April 12, 2023
It takes so much courage to be a part of 200 club as a single captain for so long to one single team!
Dhoni 200 !!— Cma.Partha (@partha_cma) April 12, 2023
Viewership spiked to 1cr on a week day 🚀🚀#ipl #Dhoni #JioCinema
#CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/vgMkata2cS
Crowd goes mad!
MS Dhoni felicitated with a momento on his 200*th IPL match as captain 😍#dhoni #CSKvsRR#Thala200 pic.twitter.com/IhudRGRZ4N— Abhishek Raj (@__AbhishekRaj__) April 12, 2023
Dhoni will do some magic to remember this night!
MS Dhoni felicitated with a momento on his 200*th IPL match as captain 😍#CSKvsRR#IPL2023 #cskvsrr #CSKvsRR #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/WVMSF5OTU9— 👑🫵 MSD 07 🫵👑 (@itz_Satyam777) April 12, 2023
Yes for sure!
#starniadugu dhoni 200 match geluputho mugistada— Jeevan (@Jeevan85863876) April 12, 2023
Thala Dhoni for a reason!
° MS Dhoni is the Only captain to captaining 200 matches for a single IPL franchise in history - The GOAT.— ° ©ric (@CricWithKB) April 12, 2023
©KBcric pic.twitter.com/QSd0OBlwm9
Hahaha!
Dhoni is 🐐no doubt but itna hi bol dete hai Commentators ki #TATAIPL2023 #dhoni200 #cskvsrr pic.twitter.com/xeC7wNh4gH— khel ka bhukhar (@cric_ka_fever) April 12, 2023
You forgo to write it as Thala Dhoni!
MOST MTS AS A CAPTAIN#DHONI 200* #CSK pic.twitter.com/IRKJyL1QUv— 𝚂 𝙴 𝚅 𝙴 𝙽 ✯ (@sevensuns) April 12, 2023
He's such an inspiration to many out there!
200 matches as captain of Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni Thala 💛 #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/StRdWjEL1A— BaTa Faisal ( محترم ) (@BataFaisal159) April 12, 2023