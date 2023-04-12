IPL 2023, CSK vs RR | Twitter reacts to Chepauk crowd celebrating Conway's dismissal to welcome MS Dhoni
Spectators celebrated MS Dhoni's arrival at the venue|
It is always a sad sight for home fans to see a key batter from their side walk back to the hut, but there are some cricketing greats that make the situation an exception. Devon Conway was the witness to such an incident when the Chepauk crowd started celebrating his wicket for MS Dhoni’s arrival.
While locking horns with Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings were under pressure while chasing a target of 176. The team required 54 runs from the last 18 balls with Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni at the crease. The visitors were bowling in tight areas and so they had reduced the opposition to 113/6 at one point in time. The home side were in trouble but still, the Chepauk crowd celebrated Devon Conway’s dismissal and the reason was none other than MS Dhoni.
Devon Conway was dismissed on the last ball of the 15th over and the situation became very difficult for CSK as the required run rate was above 12. The New Zealand batter walking to the pavilion was a sad sight for the home crowd but the spectators in Chepauk erupted in joy. It was a rare scene to see the home crowd celebrating the dismissal of their own player and Twittertis also reacted to the incident by expressing their emotions on social media.
Thala's entry has seprate fan base!
April 12, 2023
Man of many masses!
This IPL is all about crowd celebrating MS Dhoni's entry in the ground.— Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) April 12, 2023
Massive entry!
Dhoni Thala entry 😎 #CSKvsRR #WhistlePodu #Dhoni #Chepauk pic.twitter.com/hid304Lsth— [email protected]@y♥ (@prabhuvijay28) April 12, 2023
Goosebumps!
It's Thalaivan entry now💛⚡ !!!— Akash SFC™ (@Anjaan__Akash) April 12, 2023
Whistle podu 🥳🥵💥#CSKvsRR #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/ZKMPwcGz5r
Huge noise!
Ms Dhoni #Thala200 Entry 💛🔥— Sakthivel SK (@sakthivelsk11) April 12, 2023
Hope he finish by his style ❤️🔥💪#CSKvsRR #CSK #MSDhoni #UdhayanidhiStalin #Trisha pic.twitter.com/GZN4JYz6b8
