IPL 2023, CSK vs RR | Twitter trolls Moeen Ali's sloppy work as he botches simple run out after two dropped catches

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Moeen Ali dismissed Jos Buttler in the game against RR

Usually, when a mixup occurs between the two batters against CSK, it leads to one of them walking back to the pavilion with fielders having a simple runout chance at the hand. However, Moeen Ali did the unusual, missing a simple chance to run out Ashwin by missing his throw by a huge margin.

While batting first against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals scored 135/4 by the end of 15 overs led by Jos Buttler’s aggressive knock. Buttler has crossed the fifty-run mark and is having a brilliant day on a surface where there is assistance for the spinners. However, on the other side, there is Moeen Ali who had a horrendous day on the field and was also smacked with some massive hits while bowling. 

Moeen had already dropped two half-chances in the innings but his blunder in the 14th over drew a lot of criticism. Ravichandran Ashwin pushed the third ball of the over from Maheesh Theekshana to cover and Moeen was fielding at the position inside the 30-yard circle. Ashwin intended to sneak a single and was halfway down the track. However, Jos Buttler was hesitant to go for the run and there was a mix-up between the two. 

Moeen Ali first fumbled the ball but when he collected it with a resolute mind, a clear cut run-out opportunity was on the cards with Ashwin miles away from the batting crease. The England all-rounder then scripted a twist in the tale missing his aim with a throw that was well wide of Dhoni. The Twiterrati noticed the incident and bashed the cricketer for his poor show with fielding skills.

That was wild throw from Moeen Ali!

They are helping opponents here!

It was pretty tough catch!

He's messed up today!

It willbe a serious one if so!

That was sharp!

Lol!

Looks funny! Nothing helpful for CSK!

What?

Which language is this???

