IPL 2023, CSK vs RR | Twitter trolls Moeen Ali's sloppy work as he botches simple run out after two dropped catches
Moeen Ali dismissed Jos Buttler in the game against RR|
(IPL)
Usually, when a mixup occurs between the two batters against CSK, it leads to one of them walking back to the pavilion with fielders having a simple runout chance at the hand. However, Moeen Ali did the unusual, missing a simple chance to run out Ashwin by missing his throw by a huge margin.
While batting first against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals scored 135/4 by the end of 15 overs led by Jos Buttler’s aggressive knock. Buttler has crossed the fifty-run mark and is having a brilliant day on a surface where there is assistance for the spinners. However, on the other side, there is Moeen Ali who had a horrendous day on the field and was also smacked with some massive hits while bowling.
Moeen had already dropped two half-chances in the innings but his blunder in the 14th over drew a lot of criticism. Ravichandran Ashwin pushed the third ball of the over from Maheesh Theekshana to cover and Moeen was fielding at the position inside the 30-yard circle. Ashwin intended to sneak a single and was halfway down the track. However, Jos Buttler was hesitant to go for the run and there was a mix-up between the two.
Moeen Ali first fumbled the ball but when he collected it with a resolute mind, a clear cut run-out opportunity was on the cards with Ashwin miles away from the batting crease. The England all-rounder then scripted a twist in the tale missing his aim with a throw that was well wide of Dhoni. The Twiterrati noticed the incident and bashed the cricketer for his poor show with fielding skills.
That was wild throw from Moeen Ali!
April 12, 2023
They are helping opponents here!
Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube have switched soul on the field today. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 12, 2023
It was pretty tough catch!
Moeen Ali at slip tonight -🤢 pic.twitter.com/sEAYfZHfeZ— ` (@kurkureter) April 12, 2023
He's messed up today!
Moeen ali helping csk today be like #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/rLleWpACOS— Anurag Dwivedi 🏏 (@AnuragxCricket) April 12, 2023
It willbe a serious one if so!
It's already long time, Moeen ali needs this type of treatment now pic.twitter.com/KhewgVe3Gq— ' (@ashMSDIAN7) April 12, 2023
That was sharp!
Oh! Moeen Ali. This could have been three in an over for Jadeja. He is in shock. #CSKvsRR #ipl2023— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 12, 2023
Lol!
Moeen Ali today pic.twitter.com/zbQBfgl6VX— Teja (@Teja_here_again) April 12, 2023
Looks funny! Nothing helpful for CSK!
#MoeenAli in the field today #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/vYmRkOqG9B— Barber Azam 💇🏼♂️ (@barberazam258) April 12, 2023
What?
Moeen Ali should just fuck off— TCS (@t20trooper) April 12, 2023
Which language is this???
Moeen Ali madarch0ddddd— B | rest lelo Theekshana (@BhavyaYaar) April 12, 2023