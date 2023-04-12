IPL 2023, DC vs MI | Who said what ft. Rohit Sharma, David Warner
Rohit Sharma was all smiles after leading Mumbai Indians to their first win of the season|
BCCI
Mumbai Indians ended on the right side of a thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday as they trumped the Delhi Capitals to earn their first victory of the season. While both skippers discussed the game's flow, Cameron Green described his thought process during the tense final few deliveries.
Mumbai Indians won the toss in Delhi and decided to field first on the slow and turning track but after a good first half of the innings, the visitors lost the plot in the death overs to end up conceding 172. While David Warner's 55 off 45 deliveries provided the team stability but took away their impetus to register a big total, Axar Patel's flashy 54 off just 25 balls ensured the hosts got to a par total. In response, MI skipper Rohit Sharma registered his first fifty of the season as his 45-ball 65 was laced with six boundaries and four maximums before Tilak Verma pressed on the accelerator with 41 runs from 29 balls. However, it came down to cameos from the Australian pair of Tim David and Cameron Green to take Mumbai across the finish line for their first win of the season after two successive losses.
Sharma, speaking after the match, lauded the spinners for their showing as Piyush Chawla starred with sensational figures of 3/22 in his four overs.
Winning the game is the most important thing. We have been working hard since the first game. I say that every time, the first win is always special. It was necessary to include a spinner here. The spinners kept us in the game. We needed to bat well to chase the total. I thought everyone put their hand up. We had to make it count for the team. I needed to make use of the powerplay, I knew we had to keep attacking and take my chances. I tried to create a partnership and had good communication with Tilak. It was important for us to have a good partnership. We have young guys who haven't played IPL before, so it's important to have faith in them.
Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner kept his composure, despite beginning the season with four losses, as he backed his pacers to come good in the long run after a poor showing on the day.
If You look at the last three IPL games we have witnessed all three have been amazing. We ended up on the wrong end of it today, but the guys were fantastic. Rohit played a fantastic knock at the top of the order for MI. Anrich Nortje is a world-class bowler and that's what we expect from him also Mustafizur Rahman was up to the mark. I think from the last three games, we've had some positives but we shouldn't lose wickets in clumps. Axar Patel should bat in the top four the way he is striking the ball. So, a lot of positives to take from the matches that have gone by so far.
The young Cameron Green was visibly flushed and exhilarated by the turn of events as his 8-ball 17 proved decisive in the last-ball chase, with Tim David and him running a quick two to seal victory having needed five off the last over.
Took the helmet off and thankfully it [the two] came off. The only conversation we had was to be busy and thankfully a few came off. There was pressure, but it's so much fun. Getting ten an over - that's why you're here. I knew when the ball came to Tim's end...he's a big boy and can dive.