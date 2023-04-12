IPL 2023, DC vs MI | Who said what ft. Rohit Sharma, David Warner

Winning the game is the most important thing. We have been working hard since the first game. I say that every time, the first win is always special. It was necessary to include a spinner here. The spinners kept us in the game. We needed to bat well to chase the total. I thought everyone put their hand up. We had to make it count for the team. I needed to make use of the powerplay, I knew we had to keep attacking and take my chances. I tried to create a partnership and had good communication with Tilak. It was important for us to have a good partnership. We have young guys who haven't played IPL before, so it's important to have faith in them.

Rohit Sharma