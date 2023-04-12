IPL 2023 | Shubman Gill might break Virat Kohli's 2016 records, believes Ravi Shastri

Gill has already surpassed the 2,000 runs in the IPL with the current season being his sixth. The youngster managed to breach the 400-run mark in all three of his last seasons, with 2022's title-winning year being his best -- worth 483 runs at an average of 34.50. However, Gill looks ready to set a new high in the ongoing year, having cruised to 116 runs after three innings following a flamboyant 63 in the opener against Chennai Super Kings. Even so, Shastri admitted the record would be difficult to break, with Jos Buttler reaching the closest in 2022 with a record-equalling four centuries in the season and yet failing to go past the 900-run mark.