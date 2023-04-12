IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Rajasthan beating Chennai by three runs as MS Dhoni’s heroics goes in vain

Defending the target of 176, RR reduced CSK to 113/6 at one point in time. However, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni stitched a partnership of 59 runs for the seventh wicket and made the contest very interesting. Dhoni was required to score five runs on the last ball and the fans were hoping for a dream finish. However, a brilliant yorker from Sandeep Sharma prevented the former Indian star from doing so and RR won the game by three runs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets each for the visitors.