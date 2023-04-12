IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Rajasthan beating Chennai by three runs as MS Dhoni’s heroics goes in vain

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Rajasthan beating Chennai by three runs as Dhoni’s heroics goes in vain
Despite MS Dhoni turning back the clock and playing an aggressive knock for the hosts, Rajasthan Royals managed to beat Chennai Super Kings by three runs. Jos Buttler was the star of the show for the Royals as he scored 52 runs from 36 balls including three sixes and a single boundary.
Rajasthan Royals continued their sublime run of form in the IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings beat the opponents by three runs in a close contest. Rajasthan Royals were invited to bat first and they posted a total of 175/8 thanks to Jos Buttler’s 52-run innings which included three maximums. Devdutt Padikkal also contributed with the bat scoring 38 runs from 26 balls.
Defending the target of 176, RR reduced CSK to 113/6 at one point in time. However, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni stitched a partnership of 59 runs for the seventh wicket and made the contest very interesting. Dhoni was required to score five runs on the last ball and the fans were hoping for a dream finish. However, a brilliant yorker from Sandeep Sharma prevented the former Indian star from doing so and RR won the game by three runs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets each for the visitors.
Appreciation Tweet for MS Dhoni 💛— Azan Ahmad (@azanahmad257) April 12, 2023
To take the game this close at the age of 41 truly is remarkable #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/BYfRd3Gexg
Secretly wished to see Dhoni win it for CSK with a last-ball six 💔 Mahi is an emotion!— 𝒟𝓇.🅁 🄺 🅅 (@coincidentaldoc) April 12, 2023
Brilliant stuff to nail his Yorker against Dhoni twice in that final over and he even went unsold in the auctions— Prantik (@Pran__07) April 12, 2023
THE ULTIMATE FINISHERRRRR “ MS DHONI” #CSKvRR #RRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/ADuhr3koUN— Divyanshu (@Ragnatire57) April 12, 2023
#Dhoni Champ 👏💥— SALAAR (@BireddyGoutham) April 12, 2023
Tough luck Dhoni bhai but we’ll played 🦁🔥🚁#MSDhoni𓃵 #IPL2023 #CSK pic.twitter.com/JsNu6snMdC— V. (@VAIBHAV3126) April 12, 2023
Source :- Trust Dhoni finishing— Rajath (@Rajath_Viratian) April 12, 2023