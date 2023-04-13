IPL 2023 | CSK pacer Sisanda Magala ruled out for at least two weeks with finger injury
Sisanda Magala would miss IPL action for at least a couple of weeks|
(IPL)
Chennai Super Kings have suffered a massive blow as South African star Sisanda Magala will be out of action for at least two weeks owing to a finger injury. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the update revealing the split webbing that restricted the bowler from bowling his last two overs.
The list of worries for Chennai Super Kings seems to have no end in IPL 2023 as they have already witnessed injuries to some of their key players. Kyle Jamieson, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Chahar, and Ben Stokes are already on recovery mode but one more addition in the list has weakened CSK’s bowling unit. Sisanda Magala hurt his finger in the game against Rajasthan Royals and so left the field after bowling just two overs. The South African star failed to complete his quota and head coach Stephen Fleming provided an injury update in the post-match press conference.
"For us again, it's losing another player - that's two games in a row - and we're already pretty thin, so we'd like it to stop. Magala's hand was split, unfortunately, so he was unable to bowl those last two overs. And the same with Deepak Chahar in the last game, so we're operating on pretty thin resources. But we're not the only team to have that. Sisanda Magala would be out for a couple of weeks at least,” he stated in the presser.
Fleming also stated that Ben Stokes is being monitored on a day to day basis while Deepak Chahar will be out for a few weeks.
Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana might replace Magala in the playing XI but CSK’s pace bowling unit looks weak with one more omission.