IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT | Twitter awes as clinical GT pull off another run-chase with 7 wicket win

After Hardik Pandya opted to bowl, new-ball wielders Mohammed Shami and Josh Little did the damage early, cleaning up both openers within the first four overs. Rashid Khan kept things tight in the middle over before Mohit Sharma removed the dangerous Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran in crunch time. With just 154 to chase, Wriddhiman Saha provided the platform with a rapid 19-ball 30 and then Shubman Gill took charge, ending up on 67 off 49 balls. However, his dismissal in the last over had the team still needing six to win but a Rahul Tewatia boundary on the penultimate delivery sealed the deal for the defending champions.