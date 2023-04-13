IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT | Twitter awes as clinical GT pull off another run-chase with 7 wicket win

aIPL 2023, PBKS vs GT | Twitter awes as clinical GT pull off another run-chase with 7 wicket win
Shubman Gill was the star for the Titans with 67|
BCCI
Gujarat Titans had a dominant show in Mohali on Thursday as they trumped hosts Punjab Kings in a one-sided affair. The side's bowlers kept it tight to restrict Punjab to 153/8 before the batting unit made sure they were favourites throughout, ultimately finishing off things in the final over.
The reigning champions had another blockbuster day at the office as they nailed down another close run-chase with authority. Gujarat Titans looked in control throughout the encounter, be it with the bat or the ball to improve their record to three wins in four games following a horror show against Kolkata Knight Riders.
After Hardik Pandya opted to bowl, new-ball wielders Mohammed Shami and Josh Little did the damage early, cleaning up both openers within the first four overs. Rashid Khan kept things tight in the middle over before Mohit Sharma removed the dangerous Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran in crunch time. With just 154 to chase, Wriddhiman Saha provided the platform with a rapid 19-ball 30 and then Shubman Gill took charge, ending up on 67 off 49 balls. However, his dismissal in the last over had the team still needing six to win but a Rahul Tewatia boundary on the penultimate delivery sealed the deal for the defending champions.
