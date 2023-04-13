IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT | Twitter lauds Saha's determined appeal forcing hesitant Pandya to take successful review
The role of wicket keepers have become ever so important in the modern game with the introduction of DRS. Wriddhiman Saha served the perfect reminder of what an aware keeper could do for his team after he forced the team to review a caught behind appeal and thus earned them a crucial wicket.
Gujarat Titans took charge in the first innings of their encounter against Punjab Kings at Mohali on Thursday as they reduced the hosts to 94/4 at the end of 13 overs. While the new ball bowlers made early inroads, it was Hardik Pandya's brilliant captaincy and Wriddhiman Saha's awareness that helped the team dismiss the dangerous Jitesh Sharma.
The returning right-arm quick Mohit Sharma had the ball in hand and he delivered it at length on fourth stump on the second ball of his over. Jitesh attempted a back foot punch but the Kookaburra went past his willow by a whisker. However, much to everyone's surprise, Saha raised both his hands in appeal, forcing the bowler to turn back after he had already begun the walk back to the crease.
Despite the lack of conviction shared by everyone else, a passionate Hardik Pandya decided to back Saha and go upstairs at the very last moment, even as the DRS counter on screen read 0. The entire team was left with wide grins on their face when the replays showed that Saha was indeed correct in his judgement, thus helping the team fuether solidify their strong stance with a crucial scalp. The Twitterati could not help but marvel at Saha's awareness and took to social media to express their appreciation.
OzzyPandya - when Hardik Pandya takes a fluke chance with DRS and gets lucky with the wicket. #IPL2023— Aravind (@netcitizen) April 13, 2023
After the DRS timeout, Hardik Pandya took DRS, the umpire should have checked the time before giving out to Jitesh Sharma.@JioCinema#IPLinHindi— Pramod Yadav (@PramodK_YDV) April 13, 2023
Hardik Pandya trusted the confident appeal of Wriddhiman Saha and took the review in the last second, which turned out in favour of Gujarat.— Sky247 (@officialsky247) April 13, 2023
Whenever bowlers ask Wriddhiman Saha for a review #GTvsPBKS #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/K0jBFKJYEg— Lakeer Ka Fakeer (@arthwrites) April 13, 2023
Superb from Wriddhiman Saha with that Jitesh Sharma DRS!#PBKSvsGT— Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) April 13, 2023