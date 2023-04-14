IPL 2023 | Hardik Pandya fined for maintaining slow over rate in match against Punjab Kings

“Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on 13th April 2023. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Pandya was fined Rs. 12 lakh,” the official release stated.