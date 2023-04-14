IPL 2023 | Hardik Pandya fined for maintaining slow over rate in match against Punjab Kings
Hardik Pandya has become the third captain to be fined for maintaining a slow over rate after Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson in the IPL 2023. As it was his first offence related to a minimum over rate the Gujarat Titans’ skipper was fined INR 12 Lakhs for breaching the code of conduct.
Although, Gujarat Titans registered a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings the night turned sour for them as their captain was fined for maintaining a slow over rate. Hardik Pandya was fined for his first offence related to a minimum over rate. He became the third captain after Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson to face the repercussions this season.
The GT skipper was seen gesturing for his fielders to get into position quickly and forego celebrating the wicket during the second half of the PBKS innings.
“Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on 13th April 2023. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Pandya was fined Rs. 12 lakh,” the official release stated.
Hardik will now be more cautious as a second offence can result in an INR 24 Lakhs fine for him and a penalty for his teammates. Also, the third offence will lead to the Indian all-rounder being banned for one match.