IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH | Twitter awes as fearless Nitish Rana smacks six boundaries off Umran Malik in 28-run over
Nitish Rana in full flow at the Eden Gardens|
BCCI
Leaders are born not from success but from adversity, for the tough get going when the going gets tough and Nitish Rana suddenly served as the epitome of that adage on Friday. The KKR captain took on Umran Malik in a mammoth run-chase and dispatched the speedster for six boundaries on the trot.
The Eden Gardens was treated to fireworks on Friday as batters from both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders went gung-ho at the iconic venue. The visitors' huge total of 228/4 meant their rivals had no option but to go hell for leather right away in the second innings, an approach that saw them lose three wickets within the first four overs with just 20 on the board. Just when the encounter seemed as good as dead, incoming batter Nitish Rana led his side from the front and sparked the clash back to life with stroke-making at its finest.
Aiden Markram decided to bring express speedster Umran Malik to the attack in the final over of the powerplay with the Delhite on the striker's end. The youngster started with a vicious bouncer, provoking Rana to throw his hands at it, and the batter reaped rewards as a top edge made the Kookaburra fly over his head for a four. However, no luck was involved in his second strike as another 90mph bouncer was met with a full-blooded pull that struck the middle of the bat and made its way over the fence for a maximum. Unwilling to back off, Malik went short again albeit outside off but the effort was met with another audacious pull dragged over midwicket for a boundary. The right-arm quick was struggling to learn his lesson as he pitched the ball down the track once again. Nevertheless, Rana changed his approach to dispatch the ball over extra cover for a third four on the trot. The fifth ball was pretty much an action replay of the first, the only difference being the white rock only travelled for a four on this occasion, making it four from four. A lengthy discussion between the skipper and bowler followed although it did little to impact the result as Rana played perhaps the best shot of the lot on the final delivery with a cut over backward point against a 149 kph missile angling into him.
The 28-run over ensured KKR was right back into the chase as Twitter was abuzz with activity following the demolition of 23-year-old Malik.
