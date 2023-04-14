IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH | Twitter lauds Harry Brook for justifying 13-crore price tag with 23-run Lockie Ferguson over

Lockie Ferguson had the ball in hand and started off with a slower ball slightly outside off in an attempt to decide the batter. Yet, Brook stood his ground and simply lofted the ball over his head for a 92-meter six, his inside-out shot bound to make the season's highlight reel. The batter missed out on the next delivery with an attempted scoop shot but managed to connect with the next, lofting another full and wide delivery over mid-off for four. However, Ferguson had Brook in trouble on the next ball -- a slower wide delivery near the tramline. However, despite having already moved across to make room, the English prodigy somehow managed to extend his arms enough to slice the ball in the gap and onto the boundary towards point. Much to the Kiwi speedster's dismay, the sirens beeped to signal a no-ball and the free-hit was brilliantly scooped between the keeper and short fine-leg from a position way outside off-stump. Brook capped off the fireworks with a slap off a short and wide delivery towards point, paving the path for the first century of the 2023 season.