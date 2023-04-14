IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH | Twitter lauds Harry Brook for justifying 13-crore price tag with 23-run Lockie Ferguson over
IPL history is plagued with teams breaking the bank for superstars of the game, only to be left wanting when their marquee player does not step up. Harry Brook took a big stride in ensuring he does not end up on that list with a blockbuster display, including a thrashing of Lockie Ferguson.
Sunrisers Hyderabad took to the Eden Gardens on Friday evening with clear intentions of taking the game to the opposition and boy did they not disappoint. At the end of the 18 overs, they had already made their way to 200/3, largely courtesy of a marauding knock from Harry Brook. The English batter was bought at the auction for a hefty price tag of INR 13.25 crore, despite having never played in the Indian Premier League before, and was immediately put under the scanner after two disappointing showings. However, he finally broke the shackles against the Kolkata Knight Riders by racing to 32 off his first 12 deliveries and after a brief strangulation by the host spinners, the 24-year-old reminded the world of his talent with some audacious shot-making in the 15th over.
Lockie Ferguson had the ball in hand and started off with a slower ball slightly outside off in an attempt to decide the batter. Yet, Brook stood his ground and simply lofted the ball over his head for a 92-meter six, his inside-out shot bound to make the season's highlight reel. The batter missed out on the next delivery with an attempted scoop shot but managed to connect with the next, lofting another full and wide delivery over mid-off for four. However, Ferguson had Brook in trouble on the next ball -- a slower wide delivery near the tramline. However, despite having already moved across to make room, the English prodigy somehow managed to extend his arms enough to slice the ball in the gap and onto the boundary towards point. Much to the Kiwi speedster's dismay, the sirens beeped to signal a no-ball and the free-hit was brilliantly scooped between the keeper and short fine-leg from a position way outside off-stump. Brook capped off the fireworks with a slap off a short and wide delivery towards point, paving the path for the first century of the 2023 season.
Brook remained not out on 100 off 55 deliveries, sending the Tiwtterati berserk.
