IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Harry Brook's century overshadows Rana-Rinku heroics to earn SRH 23-run win
A dejected Rinku Singh after failing to clinch victory for his team despite an unbeaten 58|
BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad proved to be too good for the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday as the hosts failed to get to the target of 229. Following Harry Brook's century, KKR nearly pulled off yet another improbable run chase but the SRH bowlers held their nerves to secure a win.
Kolkata Knight Riders displayed great character and never-give-up spirit in an enthralling encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad but could only manage 205/7 at the end of their 20 overs to succumb to a second loss in four games. Once Harry Brook's 55-ball century led the visitors to a mammoth total of 228/4, the summit always looked too high to scale for the Purple and Gold brigade albeit a late surge by Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh nearly took the side across the line towards the end.
Opting to bowl first, KKR were under pressure right away as the Sunrisers stomped to 46 runs after just four overs. However, Andre Russell proved his team some respite with two wickets in the fifth over, only to expose them to an Aiden Markram masterclass. The Proteas mauled a half-century off 25 balls, taking the charge against the spin-trio of Suyash Sharma, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy while Harry Brook dug in during the middle overs. Once he fell with seven overs to go, Brook sparked back to life by dispatching Lockie Ferguson for 23 runs in an over en route to a maiden IPL century of 55 balls, lacing his inning with 12 boundaries and three maximums. Abhishek Sharma played a handy knock as well with 32 off 17 deliveries but eventually became Russell's third scalp as the Caribbean produced impressive figures of 3/22.
In response, KKR succumbed to desperation and were restricted to 20/3 after 3.3 overs. However, Nitish Rana stood firm and smacked 75 off just 41 deliveries, supported by Rinku Singh's 58 off 31 balls. The duo put up 69 runs for the sixth wicket off 38 balls but Bhuvi's sensational returns of 4-1-29-2 and Mayank Markande's mastery in the middle overs, worth 2/27 in four overs, proved to be too much for the hosts to overcome.
