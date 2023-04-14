IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Harry Brook's century overshadows Rana-Rinku heroics to earn SRH 23-run win

Opting to bowl first, KKR were under pressure right away as the Sunrisers stomped to 46 runs after just four overs. However, Andre Russell proved his team some respite with two wickets in the fifth over, only to expose them to an Aiden Markram masterclass. The Proteas mauled a half-century off 25 balls, taking the charge against the spin-trio of Suyash Sharma, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy while Harry Brook dug in during the middle overs. Once he fell with seven overs to go, Brook sparked back to life by dispatching Lockie Ferguson for 23 runs in an over en route to a maiden IPL century of 55 balls, lacing his inning with 12 boundaries and three maximums. Abhishek Sharma played a handy knock as well with 32 off 17 deliveries but eventually became Russell's third scalp as the Caribbean produced impressive figures of 3/22.