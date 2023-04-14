IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Rana saves 'little brother' Rinku's wicket with DRS from non-striker's end

Rinku was up against Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the second ball of the over and the Indian pacer delivered a perfect yorker down the leg side that holed into the batter's crease, requiring his compatriot to attempt to dig out the ball in hopes of stealing some runs. However, Rinku only managed to get a slight edge as the ball travelled past the stumps into the keeper's hand, sending the visitors into a loud appeal. The umpire showed little hesitation to raise his finger but was somehow still undone by the conviction of Rana standing next to him. The skipper first asked Rinku to take the review as soon as the decision was declared only to end up taking the initiative and make the signal himself to the umpire. Replays showed Rana was justified in his appeal as the ball clearly bounced on the ground after striking the under-edge of Rinku's bat before making its way to Heinrich Klassen's gloves, leading the umpire to reverse the decision.