IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Rana saves 'little brother' Rinku's wicket with DRS from non-striker's end
Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh contributed 69 runs for the sixth wicket off just 38 deliveries|
BCCI
As much as cricket is about individual efforts, it still takes a collective effort to achieve impossible feats, as realized by Nitish Rana on Friday. The KKR skipper immediately signalled for DRS after Rinku Singh was declared out in a rare incident to continue their pursuit of the mammoth total.
Kolkata Knight Riders fought valiantly while chasing an improbable target of 229 at the Eden Gardens as the duo of Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh helped the side recover from 99/5 after 11 overs to needing 70 off the last four overs. However, their crusade was nearly halted prematurely in the 15th over but Nitish Rana's presence of mind ensured the target was still in sight with a never-seen-before gesture to save his partner-in-crime's wicket.
Rinku was up against Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the second ball of the over and the Indian pacer delivered a perfect yorker down the leg side that holed into the batter's crease, requiring his compatriot to attempt to dig out the ball in hopes of stealing some runs. However, Rinku only managed to get a slight edge as the ball travelled past the stumps into the keeper's hand, sending the visitors into a loud appeal. The umpire showed little hesitation to raise his finger but was somehow still undone by the conviction of Rana standing next to him. The skipper first asked Rinku to take the review as soon as the decision was declared only to end up taking the initiative and make the signal himself to the umpire. Replays showed Rana was justified in his appeal as the ball clearly bounced on the ground after striking the under-edge of Rinku's bat before making its way to Heinrich Klassen's gloves, leading the umpire to reverse the decision.
The Twitterati was quick to notice the precedent set by Rana and took to social media to share their opinions on the matter.
