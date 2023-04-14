IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT | Who said what ft. Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia

I had two things on my mind. The leg-side is a bigger side and I thought I could take a couple but I felt it was slightly risky and with two deliveries remaining I thought that was a better shot. The ball was also reversing. I backed myself and executed the shot.I give myself targets, I play a lot of match simulations - which gives me the idea when I can take the chance and how I can finish the match. According to me the most important thing is you need to know the right time and the right bowler. It's not like you can finish all 10 out of 10 matches but yes, you will finish the majority of the matches, which GT has been doing from the last season

Rahul Tewatia