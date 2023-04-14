IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT | You can't take win for granted by scoring fifty in cricket, Sehwag bashes Gill

"You can't think let me score a fifty and we will anyway win the match. This is cricket. The moment you think about your own performance (instead of the team), you will get a tight slap from cricket. You can't think like that. If he had showed the same intent and played at close to a strike rate of 200 when he was nearing fifty then he could have reached his milestone a lot earlier and save more deliveries for his team," Sehwag added.