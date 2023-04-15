IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter praises confident Curran for dismissing Stoinis with decisive review
Sam Curran dismissed Marcus Stoinis with a successful review|
(IPL)
Despite having vast experience officiating in several games, umpires can also fail to detect edges but it becomes an interesting thing when the players notice it accurately and correct the decision. Sam Curran did the same against Punjab Kings as he opted for a DRS to reverse the umpire’s decision.
Although. Lucknow Super Giants managed to post a total of only 159/8 against Punjab Kings, KL Rahul coming back to the form with his maiden fifty in the IPL 2023 was a news of joy for the franchise. Shikhar Dhawan missed the game due to a niggle and so Sam Curran was leading PBKS. Curran not only registered the best bowling figures on captaincy debut in IPL but his accurate game reading and superb judgment skills impressed the viewers.
Sam Curran was bowling the 18th over of the innings and Marcus Stoinis was facing the penultimate ball of the over. The left-arm seamer bowled a slightly short delivery down the leg and the batter tried to play it fine. However, he was strangled down the leg side and failed to make any contact with the ball. Umpire concluded that it had brushed his pads and so he didn’t rule it wide.
However, Curran immediately appealed for an edge but the umpire was having a different opinion. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma wasn’t very confident but the England all-rounder backed his judgment and opted for a review. The replay showed a spike when the ball was right next to the glove and the decision to challenge the umpire’s call turned out to be appropriate.
Super review!
April 15, 2023
He heart it!
"Told you Jitesh, I heard it"— 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) April 15, 2023
Curran gets it right and gets Stoinis via a successful DRS review.
LIVE COMMS:
👉 https://t.co/cMZUA7AQAE 👈 #IPL2023 | #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/jYkwy2p3Wx
Good one
In the end, it turned out to be a good review from Kadai Kutty.— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 15, 2023
Yeah, it is Stoinis. Why not take a chance?
Only he could hear it!
Sam Curran shows finger to Jitesh Sharma to tell that he was right after getting Marcus Stoinis Wicket. Sam Curran heard the sound and took review.#LSGvsPKBS pic.twitter.com/B1dC1I4AeH— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 15, 2023
LOL!
No body told Sam Curran that Captains decide the review. As soon as he realised om his own, he got the price wicket of Stoinis on Paper. In reality obviously it is a wicket of our own KL Rahul. #IPL2023— Sanket (@awesomesanket) April 15, 2023
That was lit!
That review from Sam Curran 🔥— Abhishek Reddy (@1_m_Abhishek) April 15, 2023
Loved the way he rotated his bowlers today. Made sure he had the best arsenal left for the end overs, which might help them to stop LSG from taking the game away.
Still a tall ask this for inexperienced PBKS batting.
What say @leg_gully #LSGvPBKS
Champion!
Sam Curran this review even tho no one appealed or heard anything, got it right. World champion behavior captain#Samkaran pic.twitter.com/xvrhWDMWil— king killer102 (@Narendr64317331) April 15, 2023
Great one
Great review that from Sam Curran. Just like Mitch Marsh, only he heard the sound whereas the keeper didn't hear a thing. #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/Rqu0xZUrBw— Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) April 15, 2023
Fantastic
What a review by Sam Curran— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) April 15, 2023
📸Jiocinema #PBKSvsLSG pic.twitter.com/ZZIWQtJDFu
Just appreciate!
What a review 👏 👏. Sam Curran 🔥🔥.#PBKSvsLSG #LSGvPBKS #PBKS #IPL2023 #TATAIPL— Gurbinder Kaur (@GKS_18) April 15, 2023