IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter praises confident Curran for dismissing Stoinis with decisive review

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Sam Curran dismissed Marcus Stoinis with a successful review

Despite having vast experience officiating in several games, umpires can also fail to detect edges but it becomes an interesting thing when the players notice it accurately and correct the decision. Sam Curran did the same against Punjab Kings as he opted for a DRS to reverse the umpire’s decision.

Although. Lucknow Super Giants managed to post a total of only 159/8 against Punjab Kings, KL Rahul coming back to the form with his maiden fifty in the IPL 2023 was a news of joy for the franchise. Shikhar Dhawan missed the game due to a niggle and so Sam Curran was leading PBKS. Curran not only registered the best bowling figures on captaincy debut in IPL but his accurate game reading and superb judgment skills impressed the viewers. 

Sam Curran was bowling the 18th over of the innings and Marcus Stoinis was facing the penultimate ball of the over. The left-arm seamer bowled a slightly short delivery down the leg and the batter tried to play it fine. However, he was strangled down the leg side and failed to make any contact with the ball. Umpire concluded that it had brushed his pads and so he didn’t rule it wide. 

However, Curran immediately appealed for an edge but the umpire was having a different opinion. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma wasn’t very confident but the England all-rounder backed his judgment and opted for a review. The replay showed a spike when the ball was right next to the glove and the decision to challenge the umpire’s call turned out to be appropriate. 

