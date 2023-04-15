IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to KL Rahul's gravity-defying fielding effort to pluck screamer

The game between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings has turned out to be a low-scoring affair so far with the match hanging in balance. PBKS require 23 runs from the last three overs with four wickets in hand. Batting first, LSG scored 159/8 thanks to a half-century from KL Rahul. It was evident from his batting that he was on fire in the fixture and so he continued the momentum in the second innings taking an unreal catch. Also, with the skipper’s brilliant fielding effort, the team’s morale was boosted.