More Options

IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to KL Rahul's gravity-defying fielding effort to pluck screamer

IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to KL Rahul's gravity-defying fielding effort to pluck screamer

102

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

KL Rahul pulled of a screamer to dismiss Jitesh Sharma

|

(IPL)

Sensation fielding efforts has always been a feature of the Indian Premier League and it becomes special when the captain takes a superb to lift his team’s morale up. KL Rahul did the same for Lucknow in the game against Punjab with a full length dive to his left to take a fantastic catch.

The game between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings has turned out to be a low-scoring affair so far with the match hanging in balance. PBKS require 23 runs from the last three overs with four wickets in hand. Batting first, LSG scored 159/8 thanks to a half-century from KL Rahul. It was evident from his batting that he was on fire in the fixture and so he continued the momentum in the second innings taking an unreal catch. Also, with the skipper’s brilliant fielding effort, the team’s morale was boosted. 

Mark Wood was bowling the 16th over and he bowled a full ball to Jitesh Sharma on the fifth ball. The young batter attempted a drive but failed to hit it along the ground and sliced it slightly wide of mid-off. Rahul covered some distance to his left and put in a dive to fetch the ball. It was a brilliant take from the LSG skipper while flying in the air and the Indian star gathered a lot of praise from social media users for his actions. 

Beauty!

Banger from Rahul!

Udta Rahul!

Super stuff!

Unreal stuff!

Excellent!

Unbelievable

Superhuman

Absolute blinder

KL Mass

Gun fielding!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all