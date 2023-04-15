IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to KL Rahul's gravity-defying fielding effort to pluck screamer
KL Rahul pulled of a screamer to dismiss Jitesh Sharma|
(IPL)
Sensation fielding efforts has always been a feature of the Indian Premier League and it becomes special when the captain takes a superb to lift his team’s morale up. KL Rahul did the same for Lucknow in the game against Punjab with a full length dive to his left to take a fantastic catch.
The game between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings has turned out to be a low-scoring affair so far with the match hanging in balance. PBKS require 23 runs from the last three overs with four wickets in hand. Batting first, LSG scored 159/8 thanks to a half-century from KL Rahul. It was evident from his batting that he was on fire in the fixture and so he continued the momentum in the second innings taking an unreal catch. Also, with the skipper’s brilliant fielding effort, the team’s morale was boosted.
Mark Wood was bowling the 16th over and he bowled a full ball to Jitesh Sharma on the fifth ball. The young batter attempted a drive but failed to hit it along the ground and sliced it slightly wide of mid-off. Rahul covered some distance to his left and put in a dive to fetch the ball. It was a brilliant take from the LSG skipper while flying in the air and the Indian star gathered a lot of praise from social media users for his actions.
Beauty!
That catch has 𝙆𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙎 written all over it!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023
Superb piece of athleticism from the @LucknowIPL skipper 🫡
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/OHcd6VfDps #TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/kDdPK1SEE0
Banger from Rahul!
April 15, 2023
Udta Rahul!
Flying KL Rahul - what a catch! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kXCIArsUYX— Juman Sarma (@cool_rahulfan) April 15, 2023
Super stuff!
What a catch 🫴 kl 😮— Rahul🏏 (@KLassyash_) April 15, 2023
Mass ❤️🔥❤️🔥🙇#KLRahul
Unreal stuff!
YOU CANNOT DO THAT KL RAHUL 😳 #IPL2023 #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/FRyggxrYmr— CricTelegraph (@CricTelegraph) April 15, 2023
Excellent!
What an excellent catch by KL Rahul, he forced Jitesh Sharma to walk back.#LSGvsPBKS #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/UzEC6p8TWt— Rakesh Kashyap (@RakeshMishra00) April 15, 2023
Unbelievable
What a catch broww.🤩🤸🏻♂️@klrahul #LSGvsPBKS #IPL23 pic.twitter.com/8DEGUvcKN0— ᴛᴏɴʏᴊᴀ🥀💕 (@KLVJstan) April 15, 2023
Superhuman
#KLRahul Flying catch l #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/GqibfIdWmX— Parthik Patel (@parthikpatell_) April 15, 2023
Absolute blinder
KL Rahul with a blinder at a crucial juncture 🔥🔥🔥#LSGvsPBKS #KLRahul #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/7yMNntw8s2— Cricket BABA (@GujaratiBABA4) April 15, 2023
KL Mass
KL UGRA ROOPAM 😼#LSGvPBKS #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/AOAQiOCJ4z— NIVI GADU LOCAL💥🤫 (@nivas_reddy2705) April 15, 2023
Gun fielding!
Wickets venukala keeping chestd— Pradeep🚩🏹 (@Pradeepreddy___) April 15, 2023
Field lo kuda keeping chestd @klrahul 🔥🙌💥💪 pic.twitter.com/1N1sYMyd32