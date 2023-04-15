More Options

IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter in awe of Virat Kohli’s chest-thumping celebration following his season’s third fifty

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Virat Kohli seems in good touch in IPL 2023.

Aggressive celebrations are nothing new in sports, but some personalities are known for bringing wildness to the field day in and day out. Virat Kohli is one such character and his third fifty in the IPL 2023 during RCB’s fixture against DC on Saturday led him to bring out his vintage celebration.

Virat Kohli, the face of modern-day cricket, often brings aggression to the cricket field which makes the game even more competitive. The former Indian skipper, however, was having terrible form with the bat since the Covid-19 outbreak, and many had questions about his good-old touch. Then, ahead of the last T20 World Cup, he silenced his critics by scoring significant knocks one after another, and he has kept on carrying the momentum in the IPL 2023 as well.

Kohli began the IPL 2023 campaign with a crafty 63-run knock against Lucknow Super Giants. Then he fell after scoring 21 against KKR, but roared back in style with two back-to-back fifties, with the recent coming against Delhi Capitals on Saturday afternoon in Match 20 of IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. In his 34-ball stay, he smashed six fours and one six and reached the landmark in the 10th over of the innings, bowled by Mustafizur Rahman. Soon after, what he did at the crease led everyone to go berserk.

With aggression, Kohli jumped for joy and thumped his chest to celebrate the feat in front of the home crowd. But unfortunately, he lost his wicket a ball after, bowled by Lalit Yadav. Twitterati, however, took little time to react to Kohli’s wild celebration.

