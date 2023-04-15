IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter in awe of Virat Kohli’s chest-thumping celebration following his season’s third fifty

Kohli began the IPL 2023 campaign with a crafty 63-run knock against Lucknow Super Giants. Then he fell after scoring 21 against KKR, but roared back in style with two back-to-back fifties, with the recent coming against Delhi Capitals on Saturday afternoon in Match 20 of IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. In his 34-ball stay, he smashed six fours and one six and reached the landmark in the 10th over of the innings, bowled by Mustafizur Rahman. Soon after, what he did at the crease led everyone to go berserk.