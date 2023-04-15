IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter lauds Aman Khan as his incredible one-handed catch sends du Plessis packing

It was the fifth ball of the fifth over, bowled by Mitchell Marsh, which was a length ball outside the off stump. Du Plessis tried to whip it toward midwicket, but Aman, placed at short mid-wicket, made sure the ball won’t go far away. He stretched to his right as much as possible and held it superbly with his second attempt after the ball popped up out of his hands with the first. As expected, fans in Chinnaswamy went silent to see their skipper go after scoring 22 off 16 balls. They were expecting to see him go big, but Aman’s magnificent work on the field did not allow them to witness it.