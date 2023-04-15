IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter lauds Aman Khan as his incredible one-handed catch sends du Plessis packing
Du Plessis looked good against DC on Saturday.|
(IPL)
Day by day, fielding efforts are playing decisive roles in terms of eventual results. Such a noteworthy moment occurred on Saturday afternoon when DC’s Aman Khan took an absolute screamer to dismiss dangerous-looking RCB skipper Faf du Plessis in order to give his side the opening breakthrough.
Delhi Capitals introduced Aman Khan in place of Mukesh Kumar in the playing XI on Saturday ahead of Match 20 of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, taking place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Mumbai-born all-rounder did not disappoint either, as a moment of brilliance – courtesy of him – helped his side to get the much-required breakthrough just when the RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were about to tee off.
It was the fifth ball of the fifth over, bowled by Mitchell Marsh, which was a length ball outside the off stump. Du Plessis tried to whip it toward midwicket, but Aman, placed at short mid-wicket, made sure the ball won’t go far away. He stretched to his right as much as possible and held it superbly with his second attempt after the ball popped up out of his hands with the first. As expected, fans in Chinnaswamy went silent to see their skipper go after scoring 22 off 16 balls. They were expecting to see him go big, but Aman’s magnificent work on the field did not allow them to witness it.
Twitterati, as well as Delhi Capitals’ players, were delighted to see Aman pull off a spectacular catch, more so because he made an instant impact on his return to playing XI.
A Brilliant Catch! 👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023
Aman Khan with a one-handed catch to dismiss the #RCB captain Faf du Plessis 👏👏
Mitchell Marsh with the breakthrough for @DelhiCapitals 💪#TATAIPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/gvjgeY6eby
What a catch that was! And by the way, my son n Aman Khan are gully cricket buddies:)— Aparna Ramachandra (@msaparna) April 15, 2023
What a catch that from Aman Khan, should really make an exception and credit that wicket to him instead of Mitch Marsh.#RCBvDC #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter— Akash (@Akashkumarjha14) April 15, 2023
What a catch that from Aman Khan, should really make an exception and credit that wicket to him instead of Mitch Marsh.#RCBvDC #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/h0G5vctjgp— IPL (@iplupdates2k23) April 15, 2023