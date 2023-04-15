IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter laughs at friendly banter between Axar and ‘unconvinced’ Porel after lucky DRS

Lomror, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), came to bat at No. 3 in Match 20 of IPL 2023 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Although he struggled a little, two sixes in quick succession helped him to get back to his usual rhythm. However, he failed to make a good connection off the third ball of the 13th over, which was a cross-seam delivery bowled by Mitchell Marsh. He went to drive, but only to get a thin nick behind Abhishek Porel. While Marsh was confident that he got Lomror and went on to appeal, Porel was not convinced at all about the nick.