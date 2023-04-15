IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter laughs at friendly banter between Axar and ‘unconvinced’ Porel after lucky DRS
Marsh was celebrating with Abhishek Porel after Lomror's wicket.|
(IPL)
While taking DRS calls, on-field skippers trust wicketkeepers more than anyone else. However, on Saturday afternoon, David Warner did the otherwise and went with his countrymate Mitchell Marsh’s opinion, and he was right, which incidentally brought Axar Patel’s scolding into Abhishek Porel’s life.
Despite making a little impact with the bat, Abhishek Porel impressed with the big gloves behind the stumps for Delhi Capitals. The Bengal-born wicket-keeper replaced Rishabh Pant ahead of the season, and then was preferred ahead of Sarfaraz Khan in the playing XI for his primary skillset. However, Saturday was not a day to remember for him, as he almost cost DC not to get a wicket of well-set Mahipal Lomror.
Lomror, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), came to bat at No. 3 in Match 20 of IPL 2023 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Although he struggled a little, two sixes in quick succession helped him to get back to his usual rhythm. However, he failed to make a good connection off the third ball of the 13th over, which was a cross-seam delivery bowled by Mitchell Marsh. He went to drive, but only to get a thin nick behind Abhishek Porel. While Marsh was confident that he got Lomror and went on to appeal, Porel was not convinced at all about the nick.
Yet, after discussing with Porel, Warner thought he should go with Marsh’s opinion. Therefore, he challenged the decision, and it proved Marsh was right. Celebrations took place soon after but in between, Porel, who was guilty of doing something terrible, received a scolding from one of DC’s old horses – Axar Patel. Of course, it was in a friendly way, but Twitterati took little time to react to this whole situation.
Hilarious
Axar Patel scolding Abishek Porel for wrong DRS call😂😂. #RCBvDC #ViratKohli— Rahul Karki (@Rahulkarki417) April 15, 2023
🎥 - @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/xlIzALjUHM
Ears games!
April 15, 2023
Never trusting him
Azar never trusting porel with reviews now 😭😂😂😂— KelvinR (@KachaK3la) April 15, 2023
Gem of a guy
Axar making fun of Porel for not hearing any edge 😂. Bapu is a gem of a guy 😂. #RCBvDC— Rudraksh Kikani (@KikaniRudraksh) April 15, 2023
Ha ha!
Axar to Porel 😂— Leonard (@lenh0ff) April 15, 2023
Pissed rightfully
Good move from warner there. Wonder how porel didn’t hear that . Axar taking the piss rightfully 😂— z N e D (@MadMart05) April 15, 2023
Suggesting them wrong
Axar having a go at Porel for suggesting them not to review 😂— Abhay (@ImAbhay3) April 15, 2023
That reaction
Axar patel reaction to porel was too hilarious 😂😂😂😂#RCBvDC— Rahul Gupta 🇮🇳 (@Grahul301099) April 15, 2023
Axar reaction
Axar to Porel 🤣🤣 #RCBvDC— Sùjith (@Sk_twitzz) April 15, 2023
Running away of fear!
Axar running away from Porel🤣🤣🤣— Arjun (@areyarjun) April 15, 2023