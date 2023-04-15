More Options

IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter reacts as Anuj Rawat thrashes Prithvi Shaw to win ‘Battle of Impact Players’

IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter reacts as Anuj Rawat thrashes Prithvi Shaw to win ‘Battle of Impact Players’

24

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Anuj Rawat is celebrating with Virat Kohli after Shaw's run-out

|

(IPL)

Over the years by introducing new challenges and regulations, IPL has been making the competition interesting for fans. This year, they have launched the Impact Player rule, and on Saturday, when RCB’s Anuj Rawat and DC’s Prithvi Shaw had points to prove, the former won the battle in a wondrous way.

Anuj Rawat did not have the greatest of innings on Saturday afternoon after coming into the lineup as an ‘Impact Player’ for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Coming at No. 8, the southpaw struggled throughout his stay and eventually remained not out on 15 runs. He took 22 balls to get there, and as a result, RCB could only post 174/6 on the board in the batting paradise of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

But then, coming to the field, what Rawat did was exceptionally well. The fourth ball of the opening over was pitched at good length just outside off stump by Mohammed Siraj and Prithivi Shaw was . Coming in as an Impact Player for Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw pushed it right to the cover fielder to take a quick single. But Rawat, placed there, dived to his right to grab the ball with a single hand, and within a blink of an eye, got up and threw it to the non-strikers’ end. It was a direct hit by Rawat, and Shaw was well away from the crease when it broke the stumps.

Chinnaswamy crowd was delighted to see Rawat pull off something like that, and so were Twitterati, who praised the young man for his extraordinary fielding efforts.

Impact players day

Dream start

Infront of haters

Recovers it!

So unlucky

Impact diaries!

Great chance grabed

How unlucky

Good throw

Amazing that!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all