IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter reacts as Anuj Rawat thrashes Prithvi Shaw to win ‘Battle of Impact Players’

But then, coming to the field, what Rawat did was exceptionally well. The fourth ball of the opening over was pitched at good length just outside off stump by Mohammed Siraj and Prithivi Shaw was . Coming in as an Impact Player for Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw pushed it right to the cover fielder to take a quick single. But Rawat, placed there, dived to his right to grab the ball with a single hand, and within a blink of an eye, got up and threw it to the non-strikers’ end. It was a direct hit by Rawat, and Shaw was well away from the crease when it broke the stumps.