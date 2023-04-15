IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter reacts as Anuj Rawat thrashes Prithvi Shaw to win ‘Battle of Impact Players’
Anuj Rawat is celebrating with Virat Kohli after Shaw's run-out|
(IPL)
Over the years by introducing new challenges and regulations, IPL has been making the competition interesting for fans. This year, they have launched the Impact Player rule, and on Saturday, when RCB’s Anuj Rawat and DC’s Prithvi Shaw had points to prove, the former won the battle in a wondrous way.
Anuj Rawat did not have the greatest of innings on Saturday afternoon after coming into the lineup as an ‘Impact Player’ for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Coming at No. 8, the southpaw struggled throughout his stay and eventually remained not out on 15 runs. He took 22 balls to get there, and as a result, RCB could only post 174/6 on the board in the batting paradise of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
But then, coming to the field, what Rawat did was exceptionally well. The fourth ball of the opening over was pitched at good length just outside off stump by Mohammed Siraj and Prithivi Shaw was . Coming in as an Impact Player for Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw pushed it right to the cover fielder to take a quick single. But Rawat, placed there, dived to his right to grab the ball with a single hand, and within a blink of an eye, got up and threw it to the non-strikers’ end. It was a direct hit by Rawat, and Shaw was well away from the crease when it broke the stumps.
Chinnaswamy crowd was delighted to see Rawat pull off something like that, and so were Twitterati, who praised the young man for his extraordinary fielding efforts.
Impact players day
Talk about creating an 𝙄𝙈𝙋𝘼𝘾𝙏!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023
Anuj Rawat gets the opposition impact player Prithvi Shaw out with a terrific direct-hit 🎯#TATAIPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/Nd8pNum9mo
Dream start
#RCBvsDC #MyView— Durgesh Tiwary (@iDurgeshTiwary) April 15, 2023
Dream start for RCB!!
Impact player Anuj Rawat excellent throws gets the rid of #DC impact player Prithvi Shaw.
After that fast bowlers pick a wicket each.
Delhi Capitals is in deep trouble now.#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/3HIEGAsJew
Infront of haters
Anuj Rawat infront haters after running out Prithvi Shaw#RCBvsDC #rcbvdc pic.twitter.com/ZIOX6eVVHM— 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) April 15, 2023
Recovers it!
#IPL23 Anuj Rawat recovers his performance and dot ball by running out Prithvi Shaw Perfect throw.— bhawnaravi sharma (@BhawnaraviS) April 15, 2023
So unlucky
Such is the luck of Shaw he got run out to Anuj Rawat.#RCBvsDC— Aniket Pathak (@StoneSoupWager) April 15, 2023
Impact diaries!
ANUJ RAWAT AND SHAW SAME PLAYER DONT DESERVE TO BE IMPACT PLAYER#RCBvsDC— Anonymous Tw!tter (@Xacovis1) April 15, 2023
Great chance grabed
Prithvi Shaw and Surya Kumar Yadav need to go to some temple soon.— Arvind Ramachander (@arvindia4u) April 15, 2023
What a runout by the impact sub, Anuj Rawat 🔥
DC have a great chance today to get on board and I'm expecting Warner to anchor this innings today.#RCBvDC
How unlucky
How unlucky is Shaw to be run out by Anuj Rawat of all people? 😭😭😭#RCBvsDC #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter— Ankit Mondal (@mondalankit007) April 15, 2023
Good throw
A good throw from Anuj Rawat and Shaw is run out!!!#RCBvsDC— Shradha Tiwari (@KohliDiFan) April 15, 2023
Amazing that!
That's amazing from Anuj Rawat! 🔥— Aritravo🔴 (@FF_EyeTest) April 15, 2023
Shaw gone. (Not Luke, it's Prithvi 😂)#RCBvsDC