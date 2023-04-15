IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Sikandar Raza shines in PBKS’ two-wicket win over LSG
Sikandar Raza scored a fifty against LSG in IPL 2023|
Punjab Kings registered their third win of the IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants beating the hosts by two wickets in a low-scoring thriller. Sikandar Raza was the star of the show scoring 57 runs from 41 balls while Sam Curran was effective with the ball taking three scalps.
Although T20 cricket is known for the batters clearing the boundary ropes frequently with their power hitting, it was a different scenario at Lucknow on Saturday. When Lucknow Super Giants met Punjab Kings in match no. 21, the game turned out to be a low-scoring thriller. LSG were invited to bat first by the PBKS skipper Sam Curran who was leading the team in absence of Shikhar Dhawan. KL Rahul led the innings with a knock of 74 runs from 56 balls and the franchise posted a total of 159/8 on the scoreboard. Sam Curran was the highest wicket-taker for the PBKS taking three scalps for 31 runs.
When PBKS walked in to chase the target, they were reduced to 45/3 early in the innings. However, Sikandar Raza kept the team alive in the chase with a knock of 57 runs from 41 balls. He was dismissed when the chasing team were 22 runs away from the target and so the contest boiled down to the last over. Shahrukh Khan ensured a solid finish with a boundary on the third ball of the last over and PBKS won by two wickets. Yudhvir Chahak, Mark Wood, and Ravi Bishnoi picked two wickets each for LSG.
KL Rahul calling his fielder 'Chu***' 🤣🤣 .... It happens sometimes. #LSGvPBKS #LSGvsPBKS #TATAIPL2023 #LucknowSuperGiants @tanay_chawda1 pic.twitter.com/QVHNiUJGUp— Jeevan Satya Singh (@JeevanSatyaSin1) April 15, 2023
First win for Captain Sam Curran!! #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/LBdv3Yj7ZE— DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) April 15, 2023
KL Rahul planning how to win match.— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 15, 2023
Meanwhile Captain SAM CURRAN 🔥#LSGvPBKS #IPL2023 #PBKSvsLSG pic.twitter.com/b0Ug1BOhtI
If Ravi Bishnoi had done four overs, he would not have lost the match.— Mukesh मारवाड़ी (@Mukeshbaitu) April 15, 2023
Well done Ravi #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/Z1mjSjRcpv
Raza and Shahrukh 🔥🔥— Sandeep Kumar Boddapati (@sandeepskb128) April 15, 2023
Bowlers were very good for @LucknowIPL but calculative risks from Raza and then the confidence of Shahrukh got @PunjabKingsIPL the game.
Again begs the question did #LSG miss the game in the middle overs of their batting at that rate. #LSGvPBKS
KL Rahul when he scores 74 but his team loses a close match#IPL2023#PBKSvLSG#LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/R63FspodSQ— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) April 15, 2023
On a slow track, @SRazaB24 batted beautifully. @shahrukh_35 was brilliant with the bat in the death overs. Congratulations @PunjabKingsIPL #LSGvPBKS— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 15, 2023
This loss is on KL Rahul. You shouldn't hold your lead spinner back for so long. When you have a bowler like Ravi Bishnoi, use him to kill the game as early as you can. There's no point dragging the game on and allowing the opposition a chance to get back in. #LSGvPBKS— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 15, 2023
when Kl Rahul gave last over to Ravi Bishnoi— 45 👑 (@Ankit_Memer_45) April 15, 2023
Avesh khana be like : #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/3FKXO6z2YG
It was again ended in last over Congrats to @PunjabKingsIPL for winning this match to beat @LucknowIPL in thier home well played 💯 but question will be raised on Kl Rahul captaincy #LSGvPBKS #PunjabKings— Yash k_335 (@335Yash) April 15, 2023