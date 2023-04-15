IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Sikandar Raza shines in PBKS’ two-wicket win over LSG

When PBKS walked in to chase the target, they were reduced to 45/3 early in the innings. However, Sikandar Raza kept the team alive in the chase with a knock of 57 runs from 41 balls. He was dismissed when the chasing team were 22 runs away from the target and so the contest boiled down to the last over. Shahrukh Khan ensured a solid finish with a boundary on the third ball of the last over and PBKS won by two wickets. Yudhvir Chahak, Mark Wood, and Ravi Bishnoi picked two wickets each for LSG.