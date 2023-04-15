More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Sikandar Raza shines in PBKS’ two-wicket win over LSG

Sikandar Raza scored a fifty against LSG in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings registered their third win of the IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants beating the hosts by two wickets in a low-scoring thriller. Sikandar Raza was the star of the show scoring 57 runs from 41 balls while Sam Curran was effective with the ball taking three scalps.

Although T20 cricket is known for the batters clearing the boundary ropes frequently with their power hitting, it was a different scenario at Lucknow on Saturday. When Lucknow Super Giants met Punjab Kings in match no. 21, the game turned out to be a low-scoring thriller. LSG were invited to bat first by the PBKS skipper Sam Curran who was leading the team in absence of Shikhar Dhawan. KL Rahul led the innings with a knock of 74 runs from 56 balls and the franchise posted a total of 159/8 on the scoreboard. Sam Curran was the highest wicket-taker for the PBKS taking three scalps for 31 runs. 

When PBKS walked in to chase the target, they were reduced to 45/3 early in the innings. However, Sikandar Raza kept the team alive in the chase with a knock of 57 runs from 41 balls. He was dismissed when the chasing team were 22 runs away from the target and so the contest boiled down to the last over. Shahrukh Khan ensured a solid finish with a boundary on the third ball of the last over and PBKS won by two wickets. Yudhvir Chahak, Mark Wood, and Ravi Bishnoi picked two wickets each for LSG. 

