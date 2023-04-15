More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals enduring five successive defeats following RCB thrashing

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals enduring five successive defeats following RCB thrashing

19929

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

RCB beat DC by 23 runs

|

(IPL)

Nothing is going in favour of Delhi Capitals at present as they suffered yet another loss in IPL 2023, this time against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday afternoon. The David Warner-led side closed on 151/9 in Chinnaswamy after RCB, riding on Virat Kohli’s fantastic fifty, posted 174/6.

After back-to-back defeats, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally managed to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon as they defeated bottom-placed Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in Match 20 of IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Red and Gold Brigade had Virat Kohli as the rescue man yet again, as the talismanic batter notched his third fifty in four outings this season. 

Thanks to Kohli, RCB posted a fighting total after losing three wickets in three balls in the middle of the innings. Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Lalit Yadav shared five wickets between them, while no RCB batter, except Kohli, managed to convert their starts into anything substantial.

Coming to chase, DC were left reeling at 2/3 at one point. None of Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Yash Dhull managed to step up, while Warner, after scoring 19 off 13 balls, fell as well. Debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak did the most damage, returning excellent figures of 4-0-20-3, which included Warner’s prized scalp as a maiden scalp. The others, save for Shahbaz Ahmed, took at least a wicket each, as they chipped in with handy contributions to restrict DC to a below-par total.

That stare!

What's up here!

Right on his face

Moment!

Raining runs!

Finally

Winning ways

Happiest now

Beacuse of bowlers

DC academy

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all