IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals enduring five successive defeats following RCB thrashing

Coming to chase, DC were left reeling at 2/3 at one point. None of Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Yash Dhull managed to step up, while Warner, after scoring 19 off 13 balls, fell as well. Debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak did the most damage, returning excellent figures of 4-0-20-3, which included Warner’s prized scalp as a maiden scalp. The others, save for Shahbaz Ahmed, took at least a wicket each, as they chipped in with handy contributions to restrict DC to a below-par total.