IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals enduring five successive defeats following RCB thrashing
Nothing is going in favour of Delhi Capitals at present as they suffered yet another loss in IPL 2023, this time against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday afternoon. The David Warner-led side closed on 151/9 in Chinnaswamy after RCB, riding on Virat Kohli’s fantastic fifty, posted 174/6.
After back-to-back defeats, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally managed to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon as they defeated bottom-placed Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in Match 20 of IPL 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Red and Gold Brigade had Virat Kohli as the rescue man yet again, as the talismanic batter notched his third fifty in four outings this season.
Thanks to Kohli, RCB posted a fighting total after losing three wickets in three balls in the middle of the innings. Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Lalit Yadav shared five wickets between them, while no RCB batter, except Kohli, managed to convert their starts into anything substantial.
Coming to chase, DC were left reeling at 2/3 at one point. None of Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Yash Dhull managed to step up, while Warner, after scoring 19 off 13 balls, fell as well. Debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak did the most damage, returning excellent figures of 4-0-20-3, which included Warner’s prized scalp as a maiden scalp. The others, save for Shahbaz Ahmed, took at least a wicket each, as they chipped in with handy contributions to restrict DC to a below-par total.
That stare!
Now the video of that kohli stare to ganguly #ViratKohli𓃵 #IPL2023 #RCBvDCpic.twitter.com/rXy2FoDn6v— Aditt (@Aditt76681140) April 15, 2023
What's up here!
Virat Kohli didn't shook hand with Sourav Ganguly🔥— Gaurav kumar (@shivaye_007) April 15, 2023
He is still very angry with the politics that Ganguly played with him 🙁
#ViratKohli𓃵 #viratkholi #ViratKohli #RCBvDC #DCvsRCB pic.twitter.com/HOMj79UYJG
Right on his face
Aggressive Virat Kohli reply to Sourav Ganguly back right on his face with the bat 🔥🔥#RCBvDC | #RCBvsDC | #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/ka6mrbjKx0— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 15, 2023
Moment!
Moment hai Bhai moment hai 🔥🔥#ViratKohli #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/L9ttqNMoP7— Sana Sonar (@sana_sonar) April 15, 2023
Raining runs!
Another match another Fifty for Virat Kohli - He Smashed 50 runs in just 34 balls against DC and his 3rd fifty in 4th match of IPL 2023.— Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) April 15, 2023
The King Kohli is Unstoppable! #RCBvDC #RCBvsDC #DCvsRCB #CricketTwitter #ViratKohli #rcb #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/5HnUmcGyi8
Finally
Finally 😭❤️ We won...— 🦋dαníчαl khαn (@Daniyalj15) April 15, 2023
HUM JEET GAYE !!! 🥳🥳🥳#ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/ztZOMA8Bg9
Winning ways
Back to winning ways!! 💪🔥❤️— Manthan Joshi (@Manthan_0111) April 15, 2023
Well played Rcb!❤️ #ViratKohli 🔥 #RCB #PlayBold #IPL2023 #RCBvDC
Happiest now
Happiest Girl on earth now.#RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/uyGTbdClHH— Vignesh Natarajan (@vikynatarajan) April 15, 2023
Beacuse of bowlers
RCB owners when RCB winning match because of Bowlers. #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/dBkwtwvFLT— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 15, 2023
DC academy
Looks like DC batting line-up gonna be our official representatives, what a team game.....today almost everyone was in academy for admission purpose 🤩 #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/gAjE60fBp7— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 15, 2023