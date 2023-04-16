More Options

IPL 2023, GT vs RR | Twitter celebrates with Mohammed Shami as he castles Jos Buttler for duck with jaw-dropping delivery

IPL 2023, GT vs RR | Twitter celebrates with Mohammed Shami as he castles Jos Buttler for duck with jaw-dropping delivery

23

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Shami got rid of Buttler on Sunday in IPL 2023.

|

(BCCI)

When it comes to a wonderful display of seam bowling, there are only a few who can beat the art of Mohammed Shami. The talismanic Indian pacer was at his very best on Sunday evening, and rattling in-form Jos Buttler, that too without scoring, was just an example of how good he was against RR.

Keeping in mind to get a challenging target of 178 against Gujarat Titans at Motera Stadium, Rajasthan Royals fans had high expectations from Jos Buttler, who won the Orange Cap last season. However, their hopes shattered very quickly, courtesy of a brilliant seam bowling by Mohammed Shami to start the proceedings. After three overs, his figures read 3-1-9-1.

More significantly, what Shami got was the prized wicket of Jos Buttler, who seemed to go off and running in IPL 2023 just where he left last season. This time, in Ahmedabad, the Englishman could not be able to time the ball properly, resulting in him enduring four dot balls. Then he decided to go after Shami, but the timing to be an aggressor was not right as Shami, from the other end, seemed doing nothing wrong.

It was a good length delivery by Shami which was pitched outside the off-stump at 142 kph. Buttler tried to shackle across the off-stump to play a sweep over short fine leg, but the ball seamed in towards off-stump sharply and ripped the off-stump out of the ground.

It was a massive wicket for the Titans, and Shami, as well as Twitterati, were pumped up to hand Buttler a rare failure. Shami usually does not celebrate a wicket in a wild manner, but he was well aware of the fact that how big it was, and that's why he was delighted.

Banger!!

Lit AF!

Classy stuff

True that

Top class

God level!

No clue at all!

Superb class

Sensational

He is on fire

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all