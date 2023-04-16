IPL 2023, GT vs RR | Twitter laughs at Boult taking once-in-a-lifetime re-bound catch after triple-threat collision
Boult was alert of the situation when three RR players colided.|
(BCCI)
Cricket never fails to amaze spectators with dramatic incidents, and those moments help the sport to gain more popularity across the globe. Such a scene occurred on Sunday when Trent Boult kept his calm to save RR from a humiliating drop after three players collided while taking an easy catch.
After missing out on the last match due to an injury, Trent Boult was back in action for Rajasthan Royals on Sunday evening in Ahmedabad against Gujarat Titans. The Kiwi left-arm quick took little time to make an impact, as he scalped Wriddhiman Saha with the third ball of the opening over. However, the dismissal would not have taken place had he not come to the Royals' rescue to save them from embarrassment.
It was a good length delivery by Boult which was swinging into the middle and leg stump. Saha tried to whip the ball over deep square leg, but he closed his bat face early and thus, got a thick leading edge. Soon after, keeper Sanju Samson called to take the catch as he had the luxury of wearing big gloves. However, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer did not listen to him and kept looking at the ball to catch it. In the end, the ball popped out of Samson’s gloves, and all three collided in the middle of the pitch.
However, Boult was alert to the situation. He stood a few yards away from them, and seeing the ball balloon into the air once again, he reacted quickly to complete the catch. Boult, as well as the other three, followed up the wicket with a sigh of relief as an early scalp is always a good feeling for any side. But the manner in which Boult took the catch would not probably happen again anytime soon, and Twitterati was well aware of it.
