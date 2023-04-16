IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS | Who said what ft. KL Rahul, Sikandar Raza

We were about 10 short, the dew came in and helped the batters a bit more. We didnt do too well with the ball. (On what is a par score here) When your'e playing on a new pitch, you cant rely on previous games so we are taking it as it comes. Assessing it as it comes to think what would be a par total. If a few guys get going, we can get that 180-190 mark like Mayers and Pooran played well in that DC game, but unfortunately today a few batters got caught on the boundary lines. If they went over, the score could have been different.

KL Rahul