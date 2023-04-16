IPL 2023, MI vs KKR | Twitter awes at Ishan and Rohit's audacious shot-making to dispatch Narine for 22-run over

The off-spinner was brought on by skipper Nitish Rana to bring the economy rate under control while fielding restrictions are still in place, as is the norm, with his role even more important on the day given Yadav had leaked 17 runs in the over before. However, the Caribbean off-spinner was immediately warned it would not be a usual day at the office for him as a wide-length delivery was punched for four by Rohit Sharma to welcome Narine. A wide followed and a mistake by wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz made matters worse as he conceded a bye to bring Ishan Kishan onto the strike. Coursing with young blood, Kishan showed the IPL veteran some respect with a block on his first delivery but thereafter showed his true colours in an enthralling showing.