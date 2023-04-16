More Options

IPL 2023, MI vs KKR | Twitter awes at Ishan and Rohit's audacious shot-making to dispatch Narine for 22-run over

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz look on as Ishan Kishan sends the ball miles with a well-timed slog sweep

The IPL manages to draw such wide audiences because it offers the prospect of the best in different domains of the game clashing against each other, where one is bound to lose out more often than not. On Sunday, that unfortunate player was Sunil Narine as he was punished for 22 runs in an over.

Kolkata Knight Riders were under pressure right away in the second innings against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Sunday as the hosts took the charge in the powerplay. After a tight Umesh Yadav over to start off proceedings that saw the pacer concede just two runs, the visitors were rummaged for 55 runs off the next 18 deliveries, with the fourth over bowled by Sunil Narine being the cherry on the cake for Mumbai.

The off-spinner was brought on by skipper Nitish Rana to bring the economy rate under control while fielding restrictions are still in place, as is the norm, with his role even more important on the day given Yadav had leaked 17 runs in the over before. However, the Caribbean off-spinner was immediately warned it would not be a usual day at the office for him as a wide-length delivery was punched for four by Rohit Sharma to welcome Narine. A wide followed and a mistake by wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz made matters worse as he conceded a bye to bring Ishan Kishan onto the strike. Coursing with young blood, Kishan showed the IPL veteran some respect with a block on his first delivery but thereafter showed his true colours in an enthralling showing.

First came an audacious six over midwicket as the batter danced down the track before swinging his bat at the delivery on off to send it to the stands. Another dot followed, but it was mere compensation for what was to come as Kishan displayed his sheer power with a mammoth slog sweep off a flighted delivery for another maximum. The 24-year-old capped off the over with another anticipatory masterclass as he made room for himself even before the ball was bowled before dispatching the length ball over the 30-year-circle for another boundary, taking the total for the over to 22 runs and sending Twitterati berserk.

