IPL 2023, MI vs KKR | Twitter in splits as Narine breaks into rare laughter after SKY's hilarious response to DRS result

Yadav roared back to form on Sunday as he tallied 43 runs off 25 deliveries but nearly succumbed to a Narine off-spinner a bit earlier in his knock. On the third ball of the 16th over, the ball struck Yadav's pad plumb in front of the stumps after the batter mistimed a flick but to the surprise of most, the umpire refused to raise his finger. KKR skipper Nitish Rana showed little hesitation in opting for a DRS review as the players waited patiently for the big screens to show the ball-tracker. Yadav was stood midway up the pitch with his helmet half-opened and as the replays began to roll out, the 32-year-old turned around to return to the pavilion. However, much to his as well as Narine's surprise, the ball ended up bouncing over the stumps, saving his wicket by a whisker.