IPL 2023, MI vs KKR | Twitter in splits as Narine breaks into rare laughter after SKY's hilarious response to DRS result
Most players on the field had smiles on their faces after witnessing the result of the DRS review in the 16th over|
BCCI
Regardless of the intensity of games, some incidents on the field ensure entertainment and lead to some light moments between rivals. SKY became one of the few cricketers on Sunday to make Sunil Narine laugh on the field after the duo were surprised when a DRS resulted in the batter's favour.
Mumbai Indians romped to a comfortable victory at the Wankhede Stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders in a largely one-sided affair. While there was plenty of action for fans to enjoy between the bat and the ball, the uncompetitive nature of the encounter meant the focus had shifted by the latter stage of the match to the lighter moments shared between players. Thus, it is no wonder that Suryakumar Yadav and Sunil Narine stole the limelight and had the Twitterati buzzing during the match, as an interaction between the duo gave them and everyone else plenty of reasons to laugh.
Yadav roared back to form on Sunday as he tallied 43 runs off 25 deliveries but nearly succumbed to a Narine off-spinner a bit earlier in his knock. On the third ball of the 16th over, the ball struck Yadav's pad plumb in front of the stumps after the batter mistimed a flick but to the surprise of most, the umpire refused to raise his finger. KKR skipper Nitish Rana showed little hesitation in opting for a DRS review as the players waited patiently for the big screens to show the ball-tracker. Yadav was stood midway up the pitch with his helmet half-opened and as the replays began to roll out, the 32-year-old turned around to return to the pavilion. However, much to his as well as Narine's surprise, the ball ended up bouncing over the stumps, saving his wicket by a whisker.
SKY promptly turned back around again as he gestured to Narine that he was ready to walk off since it looked plumb, making the Caribbean spinner break into a whole-hearted laugh in agreement. With Narine known for his stoic demeanour, the wholesome interaction between him and SKY certainly gave the fans plenty to take away from the game.
