IPL 2023, MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Umesh Yadav's blinder forces a wide grin from fallen Rohit Sharma
Umesh Yadav got back at Rohit Sharma in the field after being punished with the ball earlier|
BCCI
At the end of the day, sports is all about respect, which is why it abounds with players being in awe of the talents of their peers. Rohit Sharma was the latest to showcase the wholesome side of the sport on Sunday as he could not help but laugh in disbelief following Umesh Yadav's diving catch.
Mumbai Indians made a blockbuster start to their chase of 186 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening as they raced to 57 within the first four overs of the game. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were on a rampage, making it evident from the get-go that it would require something special to stop them from racing to the total well within time. Fortunately for Kolkata Knight Riders, Umesh Yadav provided them exactly what they needed in the field and more than compensated for his poor start with the ball by taking an absolute screamer to dismiss Rohit Sharma.
The Mumbai skipper was up against emerging teenage star Suyash Sharma on the penultimate ball of the fifth over when he was served with a full delivery on off. Rohit decided to simply push at it in the hope but was undone by the flight and ended up getting a leading edge that seemed to be headed in the gap beyond a wide short mid-off. However, out of nowhere, speedster Yadav came sprinting into the frame and flung his body at the ball with both his hands outstretched. The Kookaburra somehow stuck to his hand and remained there even as the bowler landed with a thud before rolling over with momentum.
Potentially a catch of the tournament contender, Yadav's effort stunned his compatriot as Rohit was captured by the cameras laughing to himself while shaking his head in disbelief, well aware of the brilliance of the grab. The Twitterati did not hold back and were all praise for the 35-year-old Umesh as well as the respect shared between the two Indian internationals.
