More Options

IPL 2023, MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts to ‘Dilliwala’ Nitish Rana abusing state teammate Hrithik Shokeen in most hurtful way

IPL 2023, MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts to ‘Dilliwala’ Nitish Rana abusing state teammate Hrithik Shokeen in most hurtful way

2343

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Rana and Shokeen had exchanged words at Wankhede.

|

(IPL)

Heated exchange in cricket is nothing new to the world, as it plays a part to make the sport even more competitive. But on Sunday afternoon during KKR’s IPL 2023 match against MI, what Nitish Rana did to his state teammate Hrithik Shokeen could have been avoided after he lost his wicket at Wankhede.

During the last domestic season, Nitish Rana and Hrithik Shokeen reportedly did not talk to each other in the dressing room at Delhi. The duo went face to face on Sunday in Match 20 of IPL 2023 when Mumbai Indians (MI) went up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium. Shokeen, aged 22, made an instant impact, as he got the wicket of the former state’s captain with the first ball of the spell.

It was shortish outside off-stump delivery by Shokeen which Rana tried to loft over mid-on after coming down the ground. However, Rana failed to time the ball properly, and it went straight to the substitute fielder Ramandeep Singh, who was placed at long-on. Rana, who was in form with the bat, was rightly not happy for losing his wicket in that manner after scoring five off 10 balls, but Shokeen, the youngster, tried to go at him to say something in order to give him a fiery send-off.

But Rana did not like what Shokeen did. He was seen uttering a disgraceful slang, which says ‘teri ma ch*d dunga.’ Suryakumar Yadav, the stand-in MI skipper, was quick to take Rana out of the way in order to stop the matter there only, but Twitterati did not hold back to react to the entire incident. In fact, many of them liked the way Rana abused Shokeen because they both are from Delhi, and they frequently do that wherever they are. For example, you can take Virat Kohli.

Seem they have history

Heated Words

Needs to zip up!

That send off

Few words

Fights and abuse

Moments 

Rana going crazy

Giving mouthful

IPL at peak!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all