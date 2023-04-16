IPL 2023, MI vs KKR | Twitter reacts to ‘Dilliwala’ Nitish Rana abusing state teammate Hrithik Shokeen in most hurtful way

But Rana did not like what Shokeen did. He was seen uttering a disgraceful slang, which says ‘teri ma ch*d dunga.’ Suryakumar Yadav, the stand-in MI skipper, was quick to take Rana out of the way in order to stop the matter there only, but Twitterati did not hold back to react to the entire incident. In fact, many of them liked the way Rana abused Shokeen because they both are from Delhi, and they frequently do that wherever they are. For example, you can take Virat Kohli.