IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Iyer century going in vain as MI maul KKR by 5 wickets

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Venkatesh Iyer's 104 went in vain on Sunday

Kolkata Knight Riders stood no chance against Mumbai Indians on Sunday as the hosts followed up a clinical bowling effort with a flamboyant batting display. Chasing a sub-par 186, the Rohit Sharma-led side got to the target with 14 balls to spare to overshadow Venkatesh Iyer's century earlier.

Mumbai Indians roared back to form at their home ground Wankhede Stadium as they were on top of proceedings throughout against Kolkata Knight Riders. Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that reaped rich dividends as the hosts kept scalping wickets at regular intervals to restrict the opposition to 185/6 in their 20 overs. In response, Mumbai always looked to be the favourites as a powerplay onslaught was capitalized on by their formidable batting unit to race to the target in double-quick time. 

Cameron Green got his team off to an ideal start by sending Narayan Jagdeesan back to the pavilion for a five-ball duck in the second over itself. However, thereon Venkatesh Iyer took the reigns as some pleasing shots helped him take the side to 57/2 at the end of the powerplay. The 28-year-old eventually made his way to a century off 64 balls in the 11th over itself, becoming only the second batter to reach the three-figure milestone for KKR since Brendon McCullum's 158 in the first-ever IPL game in 2008. Even so, the franchise failed to make the most of it as no other batter could provide Iyer proper support, with only an 11-ball cameo in the end by Andre Russell worth 21 runs ensuring they register at least a competitive total.

In response, both Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma were at their flamboyant best, the latter striking two maximums and a boundary in his 20 off 13 balls. The side had already made its way to 72/1 after six overs, as Ishan Kishan soon registered his half-century off 21 balls before being castled by Varun Chakravarthy four balls later for 58. However, the side had no difficulties in clinically finishing off proceedings as SKY roared back to form with 43 off 25 deliveries while Tilak Verma contributed 30 runs as well, bringing the side their second victory in their fourth encounter of the season.

Centurion!

Victory lap!

Back on track

MI is back!

Wins coming back

EEEE

Sara's day out

Fortune our side

MI ways

To all haters

Back in Style!

