IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts to Iyer century going in vain as MI maul KKR by 5 wickets

Cameron Green got his team off to an ideal start by sending Narayan Jagdeesan back to the pavilion for a five-ball duck in the second over itself. However, thereon Venkatesh Iyer took the reigns as some pleasing shots helped him take the side to 57/2 at the end of the powerplay. The 28-year-old eventually made his way to a century off 64 balls in the 11th over itself, becoming only the second batter to reach the three-figure milestone for KKR since Brendon McCullum's 158 in the first-ever IPL game in 2008. Even so, the franchise failed to make the most of it as no other batter could provide Iyer proper support, with only an 11-ball cameo in the end by Andre Russell worth 21 runs ensuring they register at least a competitive total.