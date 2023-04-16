IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter coronates Kohli 'King' after video of Sourav Ganguly staredown emerges
Kohli scored a quick fifty against DC in IPL 2023.|
There are plenty of rifts between two players in cricket’s history, but a few remain in everyone’s mind due to the charisma of the two individuals. Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli are two such figures, and their intentional overlooking during RCB’s game against DC sparked the controversy even more.
Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly made headlines on Saturday afternoon during Match 20 of the IPL 2023 when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went up against Delhi Capitals (DC). While Kohli, of course, is the most relied-upon batsman for RCB, Ganguly has been appointed as the Capitals’ Director of Cricket.
The duo had a history of not having an excellent relationship when Ganguly worked as the BCCI President, and Kohli was at the helm of Indian cricket. The debate began when Ganguly remarked he had a chat with Kohli before the latter stepped down as the country’s skipper, but Kohli did not accept that. Since then, there have been plenty of rumored rifts.
On Saturday, before even the match began, Kohli padded up to walk into the middle and sat on a chair to start the proceedings. Ganguly, as well as the Capitals’ other support staff, walked one by one to enter the dugout, and while they were walking, Kohli’s ice-cold death stare at Ganguly attracted a lot of attention. Even after the match, they did not shake hands, indicating that the rumored rift might be true. As expected, Twitterati did not hold back to react to it either.
King is King after all 😂🔥 the way Kohli was sitting nd looked at Ganguly like a piece of shit ,— `` (@KohlifiedGal) April 16, 2023
Tis guilty f ganguly didn't have eye contact to VIRAT KING KOHLI even once...Don't worry if India doesn't win World cup..you rohit sharma chetan sharma will be bashed by public ...Virat kohli fans also waiting ..Virat kohli 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/v2wdsR3oab— Nomore (@Nomore86752884) April 16, 2023
Achha acting sikha hain. Meanwhile #Kohli bhai is— Sanjeev (@sanjeevvm) April 16, 2023
Even Harsh Bhogle accusing him of slow batting #Ganguly was right. https://t.co/syhpLrEBnV pic.twitter.com/OeVxfNPWYH
Between Ganguly and Kohli— VirattTheKing (@VirattTheKing) April 16, 2023
More Runs - Kohli
More Avg. - Kohli
More SR - Kohli
More 50s - Kohli
More 100s - Kohli
More 4s - Kohli
More 6s - Kohli
More MOTM - Kohli
More MOTS - Kohli
More Trophies - Kohli
More POTT - Kohli
More ICC awards - Kohli
Kohli >>>> Gandguly pic.twitter.com/IkAD3zfUPz
Harbajan sreeshanth ni kottinattu….kohli ganguly ni kotte script okati plan cheyachu ga ra @IPL please. https://t.co/OmebbzvrQx— mood swinger 🇮🇳 (@memes_disorder) April 16, 2023
The way Virat Kohli looked at ganguly 😂🔥pic.twitter.com/wLEECa6A3M— leisha (@katyxkohli17) April 16, 2023
That stareback at Ganguly.— Bonga Lucknawi (@bongalucknawi) April 16, 2023
Smooth Kohli bhai smooth..
King shit🔥🔥👑🫡 https://t.co/V5OdHOd1pR
Yesterday's Sceneries— VirattTheKing (@VirattTheKing) April 16, 2023
Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly
The KINGS Deadly Stare can kill anybody 🔥🔥🔥🔥🥵#ViratKohli𓃵 #SouravGanguly #RCBvDC #IPL2023 #IPLinHindi #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/yM2M8oFra2
This Kohli vs Ganguly feud is utter nonsense. Kohli pathi ethachum sonna Dzombies mathiri kadikiranunga ellarayum.— Ryan (@cloudgunner) April 16, 2023
#CSKVSRCB #ViratKohli— 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) April 16, 2023
Virat Kohli staring at Ganguly 🔥🔥
King Kohli swag 🤙🤙🤙pic.twitter.com/pBlytZrXtd