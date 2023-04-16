More Options

IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter coronates Kohli 'King' after video of Sourav Ganguly staredown emerges

IPL 2023, RCB vs DC | Twitter coronates Kohli 'King' after video of Sourav Ganguly staredown emerges

1927

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Kohli scored a quick fifty against DC in IPL 2023.

|

(IPL)

There are plenty of rifts between two players in cricket’s history, but a few remain in everyone’s mind due to the charisma of the two individuals. Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli are two such figures, and their intentional overlooking during RCB’s game against DC sparked the controversy even more.

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly made headlines on Saturday afternoon during Match 20 of the IPL 2023 when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went up against Delhi Capitals (DC). While Kohli, of course, is the most relied-upon batsman for RCB, Ganguly has been appointed as the Capitals’ Director of Cricket. 

The duo had a history of not having an excellent relationship when Ganguly worked as the BCCI President, and Kohli was at the helm of Indian cricket. The debate began when Ganguly remarked he had a chat with Kohli before the latter stepped down as the country’s skipper, but Kohli did not accept that. Since then, there have been plenty of rumored rifts.

On Saturday, before even the match began, Kohli padded up to walk into the middle and sat on a chair to start the proceedings. Ganguly, as well as the Capitals’ other support staff, walked one by one to enter the dugout, and while they were walking, Kohli’s ice-cold death stare at Ganguly attracted a lot of attention. Even after the match, they did not shake hands, indicating that the rumored rift might be true. As expected, Twitterati did not hold back to react to it either.

That staredown!

He just walked off!

Was ganguly right?

The GOAT

Harbhajan Sreesanth moment reloading

Lit af!

Smooth!

VK vs SG

Is it?

Swag

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all