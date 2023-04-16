IPL 2023 | Ricky Ponting has to be blamed for DC’s poor run in tournament, remarks Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag has claimed that Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting should be held responsible for the team’s poor run in the competition. Sehwag further remarked that the main responsibility of the coach is man-management and giving the players confidence to perform in crucial matches.
After finishing in the fifth position in the points table last season and looking at their team composition, no one would have expected Delhi Capitals to face the kind of form they are going through right now. The David Warner-led franchise suffered five defeats in a row in the IPL 2023 as a result of losing against RCB by 23 runs on Saturday. This is the second worst season for the franchise after 2013 when they suffered six consecutive losses.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has slammed David Warner saying the DC head coach should be blamed for the team’s poor run of form.
"I think I said before that Punjab have passed on the axe to Delhi, so now the axe has reached Delhi. When a team losses, the coaches are credited, so when the team losses, they should be held responsible. Even though we have said so many times that Ponting has done a brilliant job, and took them to the finals, they now reach the playoffs almost every year now. He took all those credits, now he has to take this credit as well,” Sehwag stated to Cricbuzz.
Sehwag also added that head coaches have a big responsibility of man-management and instilling confidence in the players to perform.
"This is not the Indian team where they take credit for the wins and for the losses, someone else is blamed. There is zero roles of a coach in an IPL team. The big responsibility is man-management and giving the players that confidence, but in the end, a coach looks good only when the team performs well which Delhi haven't done at all. I feel Delhi has reached that point where they are confused about what should they do to change their fortune," he explained.
Except for David Warner, no other batter has been scoring runs for the team. Also, in the bowling department, key pacer Anrich Nortje has managed to pick only take a couple of wickets across four games.