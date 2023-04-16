IPL 2023 | Ricky Ponting has to be blamed for DC’s poor run in tournament, remarks Virender Sehwag

"I think I said before that Punjab have passed on the axe to Delhi, so now the axe has reached Delhi. When a team losses, the coaches are credited, so when the team losses, they should be held responsible. Even though we have said so many times that Ponting has done a brilliant job, and took them to the finals, they now reach the playoffs almost every year now. He took all those credits, now he has to take this credit as well,” Sehwag stated to Cricbuzz.