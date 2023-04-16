IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Shimron Hetmyer heroics propels RR to famous three-wicket win over GT
Hetmyer remained not out for RR versus GT.|
(IPL)
Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans for the first time in four attempts on Sunday, courtesy of Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 26-ball 56, ably assisted by Sanju Samson’s 32-ball 60. Chasing 178, the Royals rode on their valiant batting efforts to register an outstanding three-wicket victory.
Despite watching Jos Buttler fall for a duck for the first time in seven years in IPL, Rajasthan Royals managed to have the last laugh on Sunday against Gujarat Titans in the rematch of the last season’s final in Ahmedabad. Thanks to the brilliant knocks of Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, they got the job done with three wickets and four balls to spare after coming to chase a stiff target of 178. Devdutt Padikkal (26 off 25 balls), Dhruv Jurel (18 off 10 balls), and Ravichandran Ashwin (10 off 3 balls) chipped in with handy contributions as well to make that happen as they strengthened their position at the top of the points table.
For the Titans, Mohammed Shami (4-1-25-3) produced an excellent spell with the new ball, leading the Royals to restrict 26 runs in the Powerplay. Yet, the Royals emerged victorious, and Hetmyer and Co. fought till the end to take his side past the finishing line.
Earlier in the evening, Shubman Gill (45 off 34 balls), David Miller (46 off 30 balls), and Abhinav Manohar (27 off 13 balls) helped the Titans to post 177/7. Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the Royals bowler, claiming 2/25, while Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, and Yuzvendra Chahal were among the other wicket-takers.
