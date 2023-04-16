IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Shimron Hetmyer heroics propels RR to famous three-wicket win over GT

Despite watching Jos Buttler fall for a duck for the first time in seven years in IPL, Rajasthan Royals managed to have the last laugh on Sunday against Gujarat Titans in the rematch of the last season’s final in Ahmedabad. Thanks to the brilliant knocks of Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, they got the job done with three wickets and four balls to spare after coming to chase a stiff target of 178. Devdutt Padikkal (26 off 25 balls), Dhruv Jurel (18 off 10 balls), and Ravichandran Ashwin (10 off 3 balls) chipped in with handy contributions as well to make that happen as they strengthened their position at the top of the points table.