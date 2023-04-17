IPL 2023, GT vs RR | Who said what ft. Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson

I just really wanted to win against these guys because they beat us three times last year so it was a bit of revenge really. I just practice it really. It helps to practice with that mindset that you're a couple of wickets down and you need 100 runs with eight overs left. You just try to program your mind that way and so far it's working. I was pretty happy, to be honest to be facing [a spinner for the final over]. I was just focused on getting a double off the first ball and then seeing what happens after that.

Shimron Hetmyer