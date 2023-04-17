IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK | Twitter confused as Thala support makes Chinnaswamy sound like Chepauk
Few players exist beyond all boundaries and clans, that are no less than sacred in team sports, and enjoy support universally for their legacy as well as what they symbolize. The fact that MS Dhoni sits atop that list became evident on Monday with the defeating cheers he enjoyed in Bangalore.
A clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore is always one of the most anticipated encounters of the IPL season, for reasons on as well as off the pitch. While both sides at all times feature a plethora of international superstars, it also gives the fans a showcase between the two biggest names in the sport for India across two generations -- Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. However, Tuesday's encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore had greater significance attached to it with talks of the face-off being the last between the two titans of the sport as the CSK skipper, now 41, inches ever closer to retirement. Thus, it was no surprise that the stands were flooded with the Whistle Podu Army donning the franchise's yellow and when the fan-favourite Dhoni walked out for the toss at the sold-out venue, only one chant rang throughout regardless of which team fans were supporting.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis received a loud ovation when he won the toss and took to the mic to declare his decision to bowl, but it soon paled in comparison to what the fans had in store when it was Dhoni's turn to speak. Presenter Mpumello Mbangwa could not help but acknowledge the support for the former Indian skipper and when he wished the veteran the best of luck at the end of their interaction, the loud cheers completely overwhelmed his voice. Dhoni had no option but to ask for the question to be repeated even as he broke into a wide grin as if to appreciate the support and the stakes of the encounter.
The Twitterati was quick to flood social media with emotional tweets given the magnanimity of the event, making the platform go berserk.
