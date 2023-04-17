IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK | Twitter confused as Thala support makes Chinnaswamy sound like Chepauk

A clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore is always one of the most anticipated encounters of the IPL season, for reasons on as well as off the pitch. While both sides at all times feature a plethora of international superstars, it also gives the fans a showcase between the two biggest names in the sport for India across two generations -- Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. However, Tuesday's encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore had greater significance attached to it with talks of the face-off being the last between the two titans of the sport as the CSK skipper, now 41, inches ever closer to retirement. Thus, it was no surprise that the stands were flooded with the Whistle Podu Army donning the franchise's yellow and when the fan-favourite Dhoni walked out for the toss at the sold-out venue, only one chant rang throughout regardless of which team fans were supporting.